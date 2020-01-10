Newron EV-1 Electric Bike Is So Green It’s Made Out of Wood

4 Ford Sales Figures Confirm Passenger Cars Are No Longer Popular in the U.S.

3 2021 Ford Bronco Images: This Is Pretty Much It

2020 Ford Super Duty Offers Best-In-Class Snow Plow Rating: 1,400 Pounds

There’s a good reason the Ford Motor Company sells as many trucks as it does in the United States. The F-Series is perfected year over year, both the light- and heavy-duty lineups, since 1948 with the Bonus Built series. 9 photos



Taking the mounting hardware into consideration, the gasoline-fueled Super Duty features a 1,400-pound snow plow rating while the Power Stroke turbo diesel is good for up to 1,290 pounds. Available to purchase at U.S. dealerships, the prep package is designed specifically for 4WD pickup trucks.



An uprated alternator is included to take care of the heavier electric loads, and as you’d expect, the list of goodies further features heavy-duty springs. “Super Duty is a real workhorse in the snow removal industry,” declared Mike Pruitt, chief engineer of the Super Duty at the Ford Motor Company.



Snow plowing is big business according to the Snow and Ice Management Association. A study conducted with Wolfworx/Singer Consulting puts this industry at $18 billion per year in the United States, and it’s growing at a rate of 3 percent annually. The F-Series is understood to enjoy a market share of 50 percent, outclassing Ram and General Motors by a huge margin.



The For the 2020 model year, the Super Duty is seriously impressive in every respect. From the technological wizardry to the Godzilla big-block V8 engine with 7.3 liters of displacement, this pickup is ready to work day in and day out even in the most precarious of weather conditions. Speaking of which, there’s even a Snow Plow Prep Package that comes with two best-in-class accolades.Taking the mounting hardware into consideration, the gasoline-fueled Super Duty features a 1,400-pound snow plow rating while the Power Stroke turbo diesel is good for up to 1,290 pounds. Available to purchase at U.S. dealerships, the prep package is designed specifically forpickup trucks.An uprated alternator is included to take care of the heavier electric loads, and as you’d expect, the list of goodies further features heavy-duty springs. “Super Duty is a real workhorse in the snow removal industry,” declared Mike Pruitt, chief engineer of the Super Duty at the Ford Motor Company.Snow plowing is big business according to the Snow and Ice Management Association. A study conducted with Wolfworx/Singer Consulting puts this industry at $18 billion per year in the United States, and it’s growing at a rate of 3 percent annually. The F-Series is understood to enjoy a market share of 50 percent, outclassing Ram and General Motors by a huge margin.The 2020 Super Dut y is available with no fewer than three powertrain choices, starting with the standard gasser with a displacement of 6.2 liters. The 7.3 develops best-in-class horsepower and torque while the Power Stroke with 6.7 liters on deck churns out 1,050 pound-feet of torque. All possible variants of the Super Duty are manufactured at two U.S. locations, namely Louisville in Kentucky and the Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake.

load press release