2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 2.3L Performance Package Is Rather Expensive

Coming with Focus RS-derived components for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, the Performance Package isn't cheap. Order guides for the high-output Mustang with the turbo four-cylinder reveal a $4,995 difference over the bone-stock model, bringing the starting price to $32,760 including destination charge.
Let that sink in for a moment, then move to the U.S. configurator for the Mustang. The GT Fastback is extremely close in pricing, and that’s probably the reason Ford offers a serialized plaque on the dashboard of the 2.3L High Performance Package. For an additional 20 horsepower (now with 330 horsepower) and the same torque as before (350 pound-feet), this option isn’t good value.

The VR Tuned ECU flash retails at $500, and Stage 1 translates to 345 horsepower plus 361 pound-feet. The crank output ratings for the Stage 2 is 362 horsepower and 381 pound-feet, proving that the aftermarket understands the Mustang EcoBoost crowd better than the Ford Motor Company.

Another problem with the 2.3L High Performance Package is that Ford hasn’t unleashed the full potential of the engine. Remember the Focus RS? It used to make 350 horsepower instead of 330 in the case of the Mustang, and that says a lot about the corporate decision going on at Ford behind closed doors.

There are rumors the Blue Oval could reintroduce the SVO nameplate before the S650 shows up on the CD6 vehicle architecture, bringing the output of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost to 350 horsepower. By that moment, however, the Focus RS is supposed to return with mild-hybrid assistance and close to 400 ponies.

Cars Direct highlights the upgrade makes the Mustang $270 more expensive than the Chevrolet Camaro 1LE with the 335-horsepower V6. Throw in the Handling Pack on top of that, and you’re looking at $30 more than the Mustang GT Fastback. The 10-speed automatic demands a few dollar bills more, and you’ll end up with an expensive car that won’t keep its value.

On that note, the Camaro LT1 offers the 6.2-liter V8 with 455 horsepower for $34,995 including destination.
