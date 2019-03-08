autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

2020 Chevy Trax Spied With Blazer-Like Looks

8 Mar 2019, 19:30 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The second-generation Chevrolet Trax was just caught undergoing testing. From the looks of things, it could become the top contender in the subcompact crossover segment.
14 photos
2021 Chevy Trax Spied With Blazer-Like Looks2021 Chevy Trax Spied With Blazer-Like Looks2021 Chevy Trax Spied With Blazer-Like Looks2021 Chevy Trax Spied With Blazer-Like Looks2021 Chevy Trax Spied With Blazer-Like Looks2021 Chevy Trax Spied With Blazer-Like Looks2021 Chevy Trax Spied With Blazer-Like Looks2021 Chevy Trax Spied With Blazer-Like Looks2021 Chevy Trax Spied With Blazer-Like Looks2021 Chevy Trax Spied With Blazer-Like Looks2021 Chevy Trax Spied With Blazer-Like Looks2021 Chevy Trax Spied With Blazer-Like Looks2021 Chevy Trax Spied With Blazer-Like Looks
GM developed three models back when the subcompact crossover market was young, the Opel Mokka, Chevy Trax and Buick Encore. Of the three, the Trax was always the least appealing looking, but an all-new generation has just been spied and has shed its ugly duckling appearance.

The Trax was put together back when GM still owned Opel. Most of the testing was carried out in Europe and Korea, but they seem to be doing a much better job on their own. The 2020 Trax was recently spied wearing full camo wrap and appeared to be a shrunken version of the new Blazer.

Overall, the new Trax looks a little bigger and much more rugged. The front end follows trend-setters like the Kia Soul or Nissan Juke, featuring split headlights with a super-narrow LED brow. The placement of the grille has changed, again seemingly inspired by the Blazer.

Thick rear pillars create huge blind spots, but we expect the Trax to offer plenty of equipment, including a standard reversing camera and auto emergency braking. So you should be relatively safe.

The first generation of the Trax and Encore used the Gamma 2 platform, itself derived from the Opel Corsa and Chevy Sonic. However, it's widely expected that both models and a rumored GMC crossover will switch to the VSS-S, short for "vehicle strategy sets."

The segment now demands more interior space and larger cargo areas. The Trax is essentially taking the job of a Cruze, which was dropped together with the Volt and Impala.

We expect the Trax to use the 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4, delivering 153-hp and 177 lb-ft. Helping it achieve those crucial mpg ratings is a nine-speed automatic transmission. If you want AWD, you'd better get a Subaru, because GM's smaller models traditionally shy away from the all-weather tech.
2020 Chevy Trax VSS TRAX spyshots
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double CabCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double Cab Fullsize PickupCHEVROLET BlazerCHEVROLET Blazer Large SUVCHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVCHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVCHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 