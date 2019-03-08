SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch and ISS Docking in Pictures

2020 Chevy Trax Spied With Blazer-Like Looks

The second-generation Chevrolet Trax was just caught undergoing testing. From the looks of things, it could become the top contender in the subcompact crossover segment. 14 photos



The Trax was put together back when GM still owned Opel. Most of the testing was carried out in Europe and Korea, but they seem to be doing a much better job on their own. The 2020 Trax was recently spied wearing full camo wrap and appeared to be a shrunken version of the new Blazer.



Overall, the new Trax looks a little bigger and much more rugged. The front end follows trend-setters like the Kia Soul or Nissan Juke, featuring split headlights with a super-narrow LED brow. The placement of the grille has changed, again seemingly inspired by the Blazer.



Thick rear pillars create huge blind spots, but we expect the Trax to offer plenty of equipment, including a standard reversing camera and auto emergency braking. So you should be relatively safe.



The first generation of the Trax and Encore used the Gamma 2 platform, itself derived from the Opel Corsa and Chevy Sonic. However, it's widely expected that both models and a rumored GMC crossover will switch to the VSS-S, short for "vehicle strategy sets."



The segment now demands more interior space and larger cargo areas. The Trax is essentially taking the job of a Cruze, which was dropped together with the Volt and Impala.



We expect the Trax to use the 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4, delivering 153-hp and 177 lb-ft. Helping it achieve those crucial mpg ratings is a nine-speed automatic transmission. If you want AWD, you'd better get a Subaru, because GM's smaller models traditionally shy away from the all-weather tech.