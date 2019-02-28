autoevolution

Mercedes E-Class Coupe Facelift Spied in Germany With Fresh Lights

28 Feb 2019, 18:30 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Mercedes lineup is suffering from overpopulation. As the automaker is exploring new niches, old ones still require a lot of capital to create the infinite variation of engines and specifications we expect. Recently, we reported that the S-Class Coupe and Cabrio might be cut, which could happen within the next couple of years. However, the E-Class counterparts are going to live a while longer.
4 photos
Mercedes E-Class Coupe Facelift Spied in Germany With Fresh LightsMercedes E-Class Coupe Facelift Spied in Germany With Fresh LightsMercedes E-Class Coupe Facelift Spied in Germany With Fresh Lights
A few months ago, Mercedes began development of the E-Class facelift, and the prototype to be spotted was the coupe, not the more common sedan. At first, it seemed that there weren't going to be any changes, but we now know that the CLS III is the inspiration.

We can see the same sort of elongated taillights and headlights, as well as a redesigned grille and bumpers. Our favorite feature of the C238 remains untouched: frameless doors with almost uninterrupted glass al the way to the back. The more expensive BMW 8 Series misses out on this feature. The E-Class T-Model facelift isn't too bad either, but it can't hold a candle to an S Line Audi A6 Avant.

Mercedes has already let slip its full 2019 roadmap, which is accurate, considering both the GLC facelift and the CLA came out on schedule. As such, the E-Class facelift won't be revealed this year, but in 2020. This makes sense, considering most Mercedes prototypes take about two years to reach readiness.

The launch could thus coincide with that of the W223 S-Class, meaning the two could once again share technology. Almost every engine they have should feature hybrid technology, the only way to meet emissions targets.

And have you seen W223's infotainment? Instead of two connected displays on top of the dash, it has a giant one cascading down the console. We'd be just as happy to see the Command system ditched for the MBUX we see in the latest GLE SUV.

E-Class Coupe 2021 Mercedes E-Class W213 E-Class facelift spy video spyshots
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ V-ClassMERCEDES BENZ V-Class Large MPVMERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118)MERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118) Entry PremiumMERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167)MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ EQC 400MERCEDES BENZ EQC 400 Medium SUVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 