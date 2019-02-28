Mercedes E-Class Coupe Facelift Spied in Germany With Fresh Lights

SUV

A few months ago, Mercedes began development of the E-Class facelift, and the prototype to be spotted was the coupe, not the more common sedan. At first, it seemed that there weren't going to be any changes, but we now know that the CLS III is the inspiration.We can see the same sort of elongated taillights and headlights, as well as a redesigned grille and bumpers. Our favorite feature of the C238 remains untouched: frameless doors with almost uninterrupted glass al the way to the back. The more expensive BMW 8 Series misses out on this feature. The E-Class T-Model facelift isn't too bad either, but it can't hold a candle to an S Line Audi A6 Avant.Mercedes has already let slip its full 2019 roadmap, which is accurate, considering both the GLC facelift and the CLA came out on schedule. As such, the E-Class facelift won't be revealed this year, but in 2020. This makes sense, considering most Mercedes prototypes take about two years to reach readiness.The launch could thus coincide with that of the W223 S-Class, meaning the two could once again share technology. Almost every engine they have should feature hybrid technology, the only way to meet emissions targets.And have you seen W223's infotainment? Instead of two connected displays on top of the dash, it has a giant one cascading down the console. We'd be just as happy to see the Command system ditched for the MBUX we see in the latest GLE