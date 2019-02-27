2020 Mercedes GLS-Class Strips Camo, Shows Huge Screen

autoevolution

The all-new generation of the GLS-Class has stripped yet more of the camouflage obscuring its design. There's only a little bit left on the front bumper, signaling the debut is coming in the second part of the year.
Of course, we already knew that, but it's nice to be able to look at this big boy in full. For whatever reason, the GLS is a bit better designed than the new GLE. Its headlights seem more focus and its features appear less squeezed together.

The difference between them is getting quite small, as the GLE is now available as a 7-seater as well. This particular 2020 GLS-Class seems to even share its 2-liter turbo engine with the smaller model.

The most probable setup is the GLS 300d with a twin-turbo unit producing 245 HP and 500 Nm of torque. It's not that bad, considering the 0 to 100 km/h time will be around 8 seconds.

Of course, the most popular engines will be the inline-6 ones. European customers will either opt for the 272 HP 350d or the 33 HP 400d models. Meanwhile, the American backbone is going to be the 450 setup from the GLE.

Of course, there's going to be V8 as well, maybe even ones that aren't AMG-badged. V12 setups are a no-ho, but recent trademark filings suggest huge power outputs for the Maybach GLS-Class, which we believe will come from a hybrid system.

The interior is partly visible in this WalkoArt spy video. We already have a pretty good idea of what to expect - Mercedes is making a few changes to the dashboard design and the placement of the HVAC vents. However, our eyes are mostly drawn to the gigantic panoramic screen. There are other expensive and capable 7-seat SUVs on the market, but none will be able to match what the MBUX system can do.

