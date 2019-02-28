autoevolution

2021 Ford Courier Compact Pickup Truck Spied, Looks Like A Shorter Ranger

28 Feb 2019, 20:22 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Believed to bear the name Courier, the Ford Motor Company’s sub-Ranger looks… well, like a compact Ranger. The unibody pickup truck has been spied on the streets of Detroit, and despite the camouflage and all-terrain tires, the Blue Oval isn’t fooling anyone.
16 photos
2021 Ford Courier compact pickup truck2021 Ford Courier compact pickup truck2021 Ford Courier compact pickup truck2021 Ford Courier compact pickup truck2021 Ford Courier compact pickup truck2021 Ford Courier compact pickup truck2021 Ford Courier compact pickup truck2021 Ford Courier compact pickup truck2021 Ford Courier compact pickup truck2021 Ford Courier compact pickup truck2021 Ford Courier compact pickup truck2021 Ford Courier compact pickup truck2021 Ford Courier compact pickup truck2021 Ford Courier compact pickup truck2021 Ford Courier compact pickup truck
The single-cab pickup with a hardtop on the bed appears to be a chassis mule, not a pre-production prototype. If you were wondering, Ford is understood to utilize the C2 platform from the 2019 Focus. Even though the camouflage around the rear wheel wells and rear suspension doesn’t help, there’s no mistaking the Courier has CV axles up front.

Take a look at the exhaust pipe. Exiting from underneath the vehicle on the right-hand side mirrors the design of the Euro-spec Focus. “But look at the wheels! Six lug nuts like the Ranger?” That’s a good observation, and from our point of view, Ford has failed to confuse the carparazzi.

The Ranger-like grille up front doesn’t show a radiator or intercooler behind it, but knowing the Ford Motor Company, there’s an EcoBoost hiding under the hood. If there’s a case to be made for a diesel-fueled option, then Europeans will receive the Courier with the 1.5- and 2.0-liter EcoBlue.

Like the CD6 of the Explorer, the C2 platform was developed with electrification in mind. A mild-hybrid option could be in the pipeline, along with more economical solutions such as a hybrid and plug-in hybrid. Speaking of which, the F-150 Hybrid is right around the corner!

Color us intrigued about this test mule, but Ford is certainly targeting a different audience from the Ranger. The previous Courier was a cheap workhorse that shared its underpinnings with the Fiesta, a subcompact hatchback that's available as a van to this day in select markets.

Ford filed the trademark for Courier with the USPTO on May 1st, 2018. Last time we’ve heard anything about the compact pickup, Jim Farley said toexpect new nameplates below where we compete today.”
2021 Ford Courier C2 Ford Courier pickup truck Ford spyshots
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
FORD models:
FORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupFORD Mustang Shelby GT500FORD Mustang Shelby GT500 CoupeFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVFORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactAll FORD models  
 
 