2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD Pricing Announced, Starts At $35,695

Don’t let the frowning face fool you; the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD is a capable pickup truck, and it also happens to be more affordable than the preceding generation. 2500 Work Truck is the name of the entry-level model, configured as standard with the regular cab, long bed, and rear-wheel drive.
Pricing starts at $35,695, and the 3500 Work Truck is $36,895 with the same specifications. Double and crew cab options are also available, along with trim levels such as the Custom, LT, LTZ, and High Country. At the other end of the spectrum, the crew cab 3500 is $63,895 at U.S. dealerships.

Looking at the bigger picture, the Silverado HD for the 2020 model year isn’t the cheapest heavy-duty pickup truck on the market. The F-Series Super Duty from Ford retails at $34,745, and the Ram 2500 HD will set you back $35,090 including destination charge.

Every Silverado HD comes standard with a pushrod V8, a 6.0-liter engine that develops 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque. A significant difference compared to the 360 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of the previous generation, don’t you think? For those who are more interested in towing, the 6.6-liter turbo diesel V8 engine from Duramax cranks out 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet of torque.

Fifth wheel towing capacity for the 2500 is 18,600 pounds, 500 more than before. Level up to the 3500, and you’re looking at up to 35,500 pounds. Both the Silverado and Sierra are expected to arrive at dealerships on Monday, and every single one of them is manufactured in Michigan.

The Flint Assembly Plant will receive upgrades worth $150 million this year to support Silverado and Sierra production, both light- and heavy-duty pickup trucks. “The Flint team is up to the challenge to build world-class quality products to drive the growth,” said Mark Reuss, president of General Motors.

A commanding presence on the outside, the 2020 Silverado HD might do better as far as the interior is concerned. Ford and Ram are better in this regard, but GMC is no better considering the low-quality plastic trim that General Motors utilizes in pickup trucks.
