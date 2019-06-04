autoevolution
 

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Duramax Diesel Priced Identically To the 6.2L V8

4 Jun 2019, 18:46 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
It’s $2,495 more than the 5.3L V8 or $3,890 more than the 2.7L turbo four-cylinder. The Duramax turbo diesel also happens to be similarly priced to the 6.2L V8, and that a lot of money for most people in the market for a half-ton pickup truck.
13 photos
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 15002020 Chevrolet Silverado 15002020 Chevrolet Silverado 15002020 Chevrolet Silverado 15002020 Chevrolet Silverado 15002020 Chevrolet Silverado 15002020 Chevrolet Silverado 15002020 Chevrolet Silverado 15002020 Chevrolet Silverado 15002020 Chevrolet Silverado 15002020 Chevrolet Silverado 15002020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
The inline-six engine – codenamed LM2 – develops 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. In combination with the 10-speed automatic transmission, it should be the best-in-class turbo diesel option. But on the other hand, the small-block V8 has a better sound and promises superior reliability in the long term thanks to the simpler design.

“From the moment the engine is started, to its idle, acceleration, and highway cruising, the 3.0-liter Duramax’s performance will change perceptions of what a diesel engine can offer in refinement,” said Nicola Menarini. “With advanced technologies that draw on global diesel expertise, it’s a no-compromise choice for those who want the capability and driving range of a diesel in a light-duty truck,” added the director for Diesel Truck Engine Program Execution.

Chevrolet offers this powerplant as an option on the LT, RST, LTZ, and High Country trim levels of the Silverado 1500, only one of six engine choices. 95 percent of the torque comes on strong at 1,750 rpm while peak torque is sustained from 1,500 to 3,000 rpm. In other words, the inline-six Duramax is much obliged to tow whatever you need to get from point A to point B.

As expected from Chevrolet, the Silverado 1500 with this engine comes standard with exhaust braking. This system utilizes the engine’s compression to slow down the pickup, requiring fewer braking by the driver in Tow/Haul mode. Like Alfa Romeo’s turbo diesel in the Giulia, the Duramax in the full-size workhorse features an all-aluminum block and cylinder head.

Active Thermal Management is complemented by ceramic glow plugs, which should come handy in sub-zero weather. These plugs shorten the heat-up time and help with cold starts. According to Chevrolet, the engine block heater isn’t needed until -22 degreed Fahrenheit ( -30 degrees Celsius).

The DOHC engine is manufactured in Flint, Michigan, and the maximum engine speed is rated at 5,100 rpm. As opposed to the EcoBoost family from Ford, the Duramax is a single-turbo affair with variable geometry and common-rail direct injection.
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Duramax Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Turbo Diesel chevrolet silverado pickup truck
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double CabCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double Cab Fullsize PickupCHEVROLET BlazerCHEVROLET Blazer Large SUVCHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVCHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVCHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 