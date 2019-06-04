2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Duramax Diesel Priced Identically To the 6.2L V8

It’s $2,495 more than the 5.3L V8 or $3,890 more than the 2.7L turbo four-cylinder. The Duramax turbo diesel also happens to be similarly priced to the 6.2L V8, and that a lot of money for most people in the market for a half-ton pickup truck.
The inline-six engine – codenamed LM2 – develops 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. In combination with the 10-speed automatic transmission, it should be the best-in-class turbo diesel option. But on the other hand, the small-block V8 has a better sound and promises superior reliability in the long term thanks to the simpler design.
“From the moment the engine is started, to its idle, acceleration, and highway cruising, the 3.0-liter Duramax’s performance will change perceptions of what a diesel engine can offer in refinement,” said Nicola Menarini. “With advanced technologies that draw on global diesel expertise, it’s a no-compromise choice for those who want the capability and driving range of a diesel in a light-duty truck,” added the director for Diesel Truck Engine Program Execution.
Chevrolet offers this powerplant as an option on the LT, RST, LTZ, and High Country trim levels of the Silverado 1500, only one of six engine choices. 95 percent of the torque comes on strong at 1,750 rpm while peak torque is sustained from 1,500 to 3,000 rpm. In other words, the inline-six Duramax is much obliged to tow whatever you need to get from point A to point B.
As expected from Chevrolet, the Silverado 1500 with this engine comes standard with exhaust braking. This system utilizes the engine’s compression to slow down the pickup, requiring fewer braking by the driver in Tow/Haul mode. Like Alfa Romeo’s turbo diesel in the Giulia, the Duramax in the full-size workhorse features an all-aluminum block and cylinder head.
Active Thermal Management is complemented by ceramic glow plugs, which should come handy in sub-zero weather. These plugs shorten the heat-up time and help with cold starts. According to Chevrolet, the engine block heater isn’t needed until -22 degreed Fahrenheit ( -30 degrees Celsius).
The DOHC engine is manufactured in Flint, Michigan, and the maximum engine speed is rated at 5,100 rpm. As opposed to the EcoBoost family from Ford, the Duramax is a single-turbo affair with variable geometry and common-rail direct injection.
