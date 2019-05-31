autoevolution

GM Pumps More Money in Making Pickups to Meet High Demand

31 May 2019, 9:04 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
Citing extremely strong sales for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks in recent months, American company GM announced on Thursday (May 30) it will be making a new investment in one of the plants in charge with manufacturing them.
3 photos
2021 Chevrolet Traiblazer2021 Chevrolet Traiblazer
As per GM, the Fort Wayne assembly plant in Indiana will be the recipient of a $24 million investment, which is to be used to upgrade the conveyors and other tooling equipment in the factory, needed to support an increase in production. The new investment brings the total of money poured into the facility since 2015 to $1.2 billion.

GM’s decision was taken after the company recorded a huge jump in sales for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500. The two models’ combined sales posted a 20 percent increase in sales in the first quarter compared to the same period of last year.

The increase has been based on the existing crew cab version of the two models. In the upcoming months, GM predicts a further jump in sales, fueled by the market arrival of the double cab versions of the pickups.

“We are building Chevrolet and GMC crew cab pickups at record volume and mix levels to meet customer demand and the $24 million investment will allow us to build even more,” said in a statement Mary Barra, GM CEO.

“The team here at Fort Wayne has done an outstanding job helping us satisfy customers throughout this launch. Our product ramp-up was very smooth and the quality has been exceptional. Crew cab sales have been very strong, and we are expanding customer choice with new models, more cab choices and innovative new powertrains.”

The upgrades GM is making to the Fort Wayne facility will be completed this summer. GM made of mention of hiring new personnel as a result of the plant’s upgrading and increased production.
Chevrolet GM Fort Wayne investment pickup
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
FERRARI SF90 StradaleFERRARI SF90 Stradale ExoticLEXUS RXLEXUS RX Medium SUVBMW X1BMW X1 CrossoverRENAULT ArkanaRENAULT Arkana CrossoverSKODA Citigo-e IVSKODA Citigo-e IV SmallAll car models  
 
 