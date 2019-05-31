4 Here’s a Car Thief’s Reaction When He Realizes He’s Being Filmed During Break-In

GM Pumps More Money in Making Pickups to Meet High Demand

Citing extremely strong sales for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks in recent months, American company GM announced on Thursday (May 30) it will be making a new investment in one of the plants in charge with manufacturing them. 3 photos



The upgrades GM is making to the Fort Wayne facility will be completed this summer. GM made of mention of hiring new personnel as a result of the plant’s upgrading and increased production. As per GM, the Fort Wayne assembly plant in Indiana will be the recipient of a $24 million investment, which is to be used to upgrade the conveyors and other tooling equipment in the factory, needed to support an increase in production. The new investment brings the total of money poured into the facility since 2015 to $1.2 billion.GM’s decision was taken after the company recorded a huge jump in sales for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500. The two models’ combined sales posted a 20 percent increase in sales in the first quarter compared to the same period of last year.The increase has been based on the existing crew cab version of the two models. In the upcoming months, GM predicts a further jump in sales, fueled by the market arrival of the double cab versions of the pickups.“We are building Chevrolet and GMC crew cab pickups at record volume and mix levels to meet customer demand and the $24 million investment will allow us to build even more,” said in a statement Mary Barra, GM CEO.“The team here at Fort Wayne has done an outstanding job helping us satisfy customers throughout this launch. Our product ramp-up was very smooth and the quality has been exceptional. Crew cab sales have been very strong, and we are expanding customer choice with new models, more cab choices and innovative new powertrains.”The upgrades GM is making to the Fort Wayne facility will be completed this summer. GM made of mention of hiring new personnel as a result of the plant’s upgrading and increased production.