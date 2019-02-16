Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Paces This Year’s Daytona 500

On that note, would you get the light-duty Silverado over the F-150 or Ram 1500? Painted in blue and complemented by black wheels and red brake calipers, the pace truck is based on the RST. Standing for something along the lines of Rally Sport Truck, this trim level slots between the LT and LT Trail Boss in the Silverado 1500 range.Feature highlights include keyless doors and start/stop, body-color bumpers and door handles, LED lighting, 18-inch Bright Silver aluminum wheels, and black bowties. Also available with the 2.7-liter Tripower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the RST that Chevrolet brought to Daytona Beach is optioned with the 6.2-liter V8 that develops 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet.Mated to a 10-speed transmission shared with the Ford F-150, Mustang, and Chevrolet Camaro, the V8-powered truck will lead the pack with two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earenhardt Jr. at the steering wheel.“The Daytona 500 weekend is home to some of the most memorable moments in racing,” declared Jim Campbell, U.S. vice-president of Performance and Motorsports at Chevrolet. “This is an exciting opportunity to introduce the strongest, most advanced Silverado ever to race fans all weekend long.”Although the ride quality could be better , the Silverado 1500 offers the most cargo volume in every bed length according to the golden bowtie. A roll-formed, high-strength steel floor and 12 fixed tie-downs are also worthy of mention, along with nine moveable tie points.The cheapest Silverado 1500 starts at $28,300 excluding destination charge, featuring the 285-horsepower EcoTec V6 with Active Fuel Management and six-speed automatic transmission. The 5.3-liter V8 is also available for the entry-level WT, the engine with AFM instead of Dynamic Fuel Management.DFM is Chevrolet for cylinder deactivation technology that enables the engine to operate in 17 different cylinder patterns. Active Fuel Management, by comparison, alternates between eight- and four-cylinder patterns.On that note, would you get the light-duty Silverado over the F-150 or Ram 1500?