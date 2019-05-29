autoevolution

Chevy Discontinuing Gen 6 Camaro, C7 Corvette From European Lineup This August

29 May 2019
On August 31st, the Camaro and Corvette won’t be available in Europe any longer because of the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. As opposed to the regulations from 2018, the stricter tests convinced Chevrolet there’s no future for these models in the Old Continent.
The Gen 6 Camaro is getting on a bit, celebrating its fourth anniversary in 2019. A mid-cycle refresh has been introduced for the 2019 model year, and Chevrolet redesigned the front-end styling of the SS for 2020 following a lot of criticisim from enthusiasts in the U.S. and beyond. In other words, Chevrolet might bring back the ‘Maro to Europe for the seventh generation.

As for the C7 Corvette, the final example of the breed has been produced, and Chevrolet will auction off the car with the help of Barrett-Jackson. A black Z06 ends this chapter of the ‘Vette, and on July 18th, the C8 will go mid-engine and DCT to the surprise (and shock) of many enthusiasts.

If we take a look at the sales figures, it becomes even clearer why Chevrolet didn’t certify the Camaro and Corvette going forward. The pony car managed 1,758 units in 2018 while the front-engined sports car sold fewer than 1,000 units. Despite the sale of Opel and Vauxhall, General Motors remains open to a full-scale return to Europe. At the present moment, Cadillac is the most important GM brand in this part of the world with 45 dealerships.

The end of the C7 Corvette in Europe was all the more apparent when Chevrolet revealed the Final Edition earlier this year. Available in Grand Sport and Z06 flavors, the limited-run model retails at 116,500 and 139,500 euros in Germany. In terms of options, customers can choose between Ceramic Matrix Gray paintwork and Orange Tintcoat Metallic.

The golden bowtie remains tight-lipped on the C8 in anticipation of the grand reveal, which will take place in California instead of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Knowing the go-faster heritage of Chevrolet, there’s no denying the mid-engine Corvette will arrive in Europe as a gray import or through official channels such as Ian Allan Motors in the United Kingdom.
