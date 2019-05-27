autoevolution

Fleeing Suspect Puts Wrong Fuel in His Car, Calls Tow Truck, Gets Arrested

You don’t have to be Einstein to be a criminal, but some degree of intelligence doesn’t hurt. One man from Shoreline, Washington, got busted in Oregon after he disabled his car by putting the wrong fuel.
Note: the car was his, it was the diesel that he stole. Jeremy Hotha Thomas got into a fight with his step-father in Crooked River Ranch, Oregon, and his pa’ called the cops on him. The victim told the police that Thomas had threatened and pointed a gun at him, and then fired the weapon when the victim went inside to dial 911, KomoNews reports.

By the police arrived at the house, Thomas, his girlfiend and their child had fled in Thomas’ car. Police put out the description of the suspect and the car he was driving, and multiple units were sent out to search for them.

They didn’t have to search too long, because Thomas led them to him himself.

“Three hours later, a tow truck driver responding to a dead battery call from a woman tipped off an Oregon state trooper. The woman told the tow truck driver the make, model and location of the car, and the tow truck driver relayed the information to the trooper. It was the car authorities were looking for,” the report says.

Apparently, when Thomas got his GF and child inside his 2017 Chevrolet Cruze and went running from the cops, his tank was on empty. At one point, he broke into someone’s barn and stole a can of diesel fuel, which he poured into his car. The Cruze runs on gas, so he disabled the car immediately as he tried to get it started.

“With guns drawn, deputies and troopers approached the car and arrested Thomas without incident. His girlfriend and child were uninjured, and a loaded handgun was found inside the car,” the report notes. “Thomas was charged with menacing, pointing a firearm at another, unlawful use of a weapon, second degree burglary, third degree theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm.”

He was not granted bail.
