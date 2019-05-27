Fleeing Suspect Puts Wrong Fuel in His Car, Calls Tow Truck, Gets Arrested

You don’t have to be Einstein to be a criminal, but some degree of intelligence doesn’t hurt. One man from Shoreline, Washington, got busted in Oregon after he disabled his car by putting the wrong fuel.

By the police arrived at the house, Thomas, his girlfiend and their child had fled in Thomas’ car. Police put out the description of the suspect and the car he was driving, and multiple units were sent out to search for them.



They didn’t have to search too long, because Thomas led them to him himself.



“Three hours later, a tow truck driver responding to a dead battery call from a woman tipped off an Oregon state trooper. The woman told the tow truck driver the make, model and location of the car, and the tow truck driver relayed the information to the trooper. It was the car authorities were looking for,” the report says.



Apparently, when Thomas got his GF and child inside his 2017



“With guns drawn, deputies and troopers approached the car and arrested Thomas without incident. His girlfriend and child were uninjured, and a loaded handgun was found inside the car,” the report notes. “Thomas was charged with menacing, pointing a firearm at another, unlawful use of a weapon, second degree burglary, third degree theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm.”



