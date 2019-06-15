2020 Land Rover Defender Confirmed With Mild-Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid Options

More on this:

1 2020 Land Rover Defender Teased Once Again, This Time In Kenya

2 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Gets Mild-Hybrid System From Range Rover Evoque

3 2020 Discovery Sport Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks Like a Practical Evoque

4 Range Rover Astronaut Edition By SVO Is Not Your Average Luxury SUV

5 Prince Harry Checks Out the 2020 Land Rover Defender