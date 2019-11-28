2020 Chevrolet Equinox Doesn't Receive TSP+ Award Over Poor Headlights

autoevolution

The Equinox has served Chevy well, and even though the Opel-sourced turbo diesel is no longer available for 2020, the crossover soldiers on alongside platform brother GMC Terrain. As far as safety is concerned, General Motors still can’t dream about taking the Top Safety Pick+ accolade home because the headlights were rated “marginal” and “acceptable” by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Another niggle the IIHS has identified with the Chevy is the ease of use of the child seat anchors latching system, a common problem among modern automobiles in the United States of America. “The 2020 Equinox earns good ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations,” namely the small overlap front tests, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraints safety performance test.

Front crash prevention is also top notch, be it a vehicle-to-vehicle to vehicle-to-pedestrian scenario. While blind-spot detection remains an optional extra, General Motors could make a case for lane departure warning and prevention as standard equipment. The headlights that stopped the Equinox from receiving the Top Safety Pick+ award come standard with high-beam assist, and as far as lighting technologies are concerned, halogens are standard. These bulbs and the LED projectors are “marginal” while the HID projector headlights are “acceptable.”

Priced at $23,800 in the U.S. of A., the Equinox promises up to 63.9 cubic feet of cargo space, seating for five adults, and up to 3,500 pounds of towing capacity. The entry-level specification with front-wheel drive features a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine promising to return 31 miles to the gallon on the highway.

Customers opting for the 2.0-liter turbo are also treated to a nine-speed automatic transmission, 252 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque, and Tow/Haul mode. Switchable all-wheel drive is available on three trim levels, namely the LS, LT, and Premier. Looking through the configurator, the LS appears to be the pick of the bunch thanks to the addition of the Driver Confidence Package, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the Chevrolet Infotainment System, LED daytime running lights, and Teen Driver Technology among many other goodies and amenities.
