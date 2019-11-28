C8 Chevrolet Corvette Arrow Concept Is Front-Engined, Has Iconic Silhouette

For one thing, the eighth generation of the 'Vette also introduces a bit of an upmarket move, even though the amazing price tag of the thing doesn't reflect this (the base Stingray starts at below $60,000, remember?).
Well, the shape we have here, as well as the little details that matter, portray a machine that's more elaborate than the now-retired C7 incarnation of the beast. Fortunately, though, the contraption is instantly recognizable as a Corvette, so there's no reason for purists to fret.
Speaking of the details, make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post below, at least if you're looking to zoom in on the various bits and pieces of the rendering.
Now, those of you tuned into our Speed Shot tales (yes, there's a tag for that) might be familiar with this front-engined C8. And that's because we've talked about the thing in the past, when introducing the other views of the digital contraption. You should know the eye-catching pixel arrangement we're talking about comes from Pedro Ruperto, a Brazilian digital artist who seems to know a thing or two when it comes to American icons.
PS: If, for some nostalgic reasons, you still prefer your Corvette with the engine up front, there's no reason to worry - the aftermarket segment of the industry will continue to offer all sorts of upgrades for the models that have already landed in its hands.
Finally finished this L! Side view of my corvette proposal to the #sketchitweeklychallenge . This #concept #Corvette is one more exercise proposed by @sketchit_br. The briefing was to #design the new #frontengine #chevroletcorvette with this 3 main key words: #leanmuscle #pureamerican and #emotional. Soon i ll post the moodboard plus the ideation #sketches L #transportationdesign #automotivedesign #cardesign #carillustration #carrendering #rendering #sketch #sketching #photoshop #illustration #digitalillustration #cintiq #wacom #braziliandesigner #brazilianautodesigner #madeinusa #chevrolet . Special mention to @cleison.marcio that warned me about an annoying mistake at the wheels proportions J thank u man!