2019 Chevy Silverado "Red Dead Redemption" Rolls 26-Inch Forgiatos

Since we find ourselves constantly on the subject of trucks and sci-fi movies, what with the Tesla Cybertruck looking like a prop designed in the 1980s, let's have a peek at what the competition is offering right now and how the customizers are dealing with it.
Trucks are really hot in America. You can have your pick between three or four top contenders, each trying to give you unreasonably powerful engines and every premium feature imaginable. Most 2019 models also have a cutting-edge look to them, especially the Silverado.

It still looks pretty much like a Silverado, which is a good thing, considering how many generations have come before. But the 2019 version has this bold thing going on with the grille, where the fenders cut into from either side.

But rather than let all the individual elements do their own thing, the owner of this Silverado 1500 LT went all-red in a theme dubbed "Red Dead Redemption" by the guys at Forgiato. The famous cowboy video game is all about the freedom of being naughty with the innocent NPCs, basically GTA with horses. A lifted truck kind of ties into that theme.

We appear to be dealing with an 8-inch suspension lift from Full Throttle Suspension here, sporting underbody elements that are also painted red. And to cap it all off, the Forgiato Ventoso-T wheel has been added. It measures 26x15 inches at all four corners and has been painted in the same red as the body.

The massive rims are wrapped in 37-inch tires that somehow almost look normal here. And while the Cybertruck goes up to a tri-motor setup in order to race those Porsches, the Silverado is geared more to the working man with six choices, including two new V8s (5.3L and 6.2L), a V6, a 2.7-liter turbo and a 3-liter turbo diesel.
