autoevolution

2020 BMW iX3 Still Testing With Less Camouflage Than Before

10 Jan 2019, 13:57 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Revealed as a concept at the 2018 Beijing Motor Show, the iX3 is the first i model to be based on an existing car in the BMW lineup. The battery-electric crossover with premium attributes has been spied once again, and you’ll find it hard to set the prototype apart from the X3.
18 photos
2020 BMW iX32020 BMW iX32020 BMW iX32020 BMW iX32020 BMW iX32020 BMW iX32020 BMW iX32020 BMW iX32020 BMW iX32020 BMW iX32020 BMW iX32020 BMW iX32020 BMW iX32020 BMW iX32020 BMW iX32020 BMW iX32020 BMW iX3
This time around, BMW didn’t bother to camouflage the entire body shell, leaving parts of the front fenders and hood, doors, roof, and tailgate out into the open. The eco-friendly tires and “Electric Test Vehicle” stickers give away what’s hiding under the bodywork, along with the lack of tailpipes.

For some reason or another, both the front and rear BMW badge have been masked as if the carparazzi can’t make out the make and model. Camouflage is present inside too, but don’t expect the iX3 to differ too much from the X3.

Scheduled to enter production in China in 2020, the iX3 promises more than 400 kilometers (250 miles) of range on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure from a 70-kWh battery pack. The zero-emissions crossover also promises fast-charging capability (150 kilowatts), 270 horsepower, and seating for five people.

BMW hasn’t announced if the iX3 will have all-wheel drive, and we’re finding hard to make a guesstimate. The i3s comes with 181 horsepower from a rear axle-mounted electric motor, and the electric motor in the i8 churns out 141 horsepower. Tesla's Model 3 with rear-wheel drive is EPA-rated 258 horsepower.

MINI is working on an electric hatchback of its own, promising hot-hatchback performance. Given these circumstances, we’re inclined to think that BMW engineered the iX3 with rear-wheel drive. If that proves to be the case, we wouldn’t be surprised if a dual-motor option will be also offered.

The iX3 is the first BMW to use the fifth-generation electric drive, and the “highly integrated e-drive component” brings together the “e-motor, transmission, and power electronics.” In the following clip, it’s obvious the iX3 sends the goodies to the rear wheels instead of all four.

On a related note, the fifth-generation electric drive is capable of up to 700 kilometers (435 miles) in EVs and 100 kilometers (62 miles) in plug-in hybrid models.

2020 BMW iX3 spyshots BMW iX3 crossover BMW EV
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW models:
BMW 8-Series ConvcertibleBMW 8-Series Convcertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVBMW 3 Series Sedan (G20)BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20) Medium PremiumBMW Z4BMW Z4 Roadster & ConvertibleBMW 8 Series CoupeBMW 8 Series Coupe CoupeAll BMW models  
 
 