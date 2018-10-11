autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

BMW Ups the Ante in China with Huge Investment Plan

11 Oct 2018, 14:45 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
For about 15 years, BMW has been manufacturing cars in China together with local partner Brilliance China Automotive Holdings. But up until now, BMW, as did all other foreign carmakers conducting business in the country, it was unable to fully control the joint venture.
21 photos
BMW Concept iX3BMW Concept iX3BMW Concept iX3BMW Concept iX3BMW Concept iX3BMW Concept iX3BMW Concept iX3BMW Concept iX3BMW Concept iX3BMW Concept iX3BMW Concept iX3BMW Concept iX3BMW Concept iX3BMW Concept iX3BMW Concept iX3BMW Concept iX3BMW Concept iX3BMW Concept iX3BMW Concept iX3BMW Concept iX3
After the 50 percent cap on the stakes owned by foreign companies in China was lifted earlier this year, BMW jumped at the occasion and announced on Thursday an investment meant to cement its hold on the world’s largest auto market.

The Germans said they would be increasing their stake in the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture to 70 percent, and at the same time invest a total of 3 billion EUR over the following years in new plants, new cars, and new manufacturing processes.

As part of the agreement reached with Brilliance, BMW will also extend the contract with the Chinese until 2040.

“We are consistently following our growth strategy for China. With continuous investment, as well as the development and production of electric vehicles, we underline China’s importance as a dynamic growth market for us,” said in a statement Harald Krüger, BMW chairman of the board.

“Our success story goes hand in hand with the success of the joint venture BBA. Together with our partners, we contribute to the sustainable development of the Chinese market.”

The money to be invested by BMW will go into the build of a new assembly facility and large-scale expansion of the existing ones. In all, production over the following period is to increase to 650,000 units per year, up from 400,000 in 2017.

BMW currently manufactures cars at two facilities in the Shenyang region: the 1 Series, the 2 Series Active Tourer, the 3 Series and the X1 in Tiexi, and the 5 Series and X3 in Dadong.

The Tiexi facility will double output capacity in the near future in order to accommodate the assembly lines for the iX3 electric vehicle. This plant will be the only one making this car for the global markets.
bmw brilliance auto BMW China BMW iX3
press release
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Is It Cheating? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW models:
BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20)BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20) Medium PremiumBMW Z4BMW Z4 Roadster & ConvertibleBMW 8 Series CoupeBMW 8 Series Coupe CoupeBMW X5BMW X5 Large SUVBMW M5 CompetitionBMW M5 Competition CompactAll BMW models  
 
 