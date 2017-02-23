Brilliance V7 Spied During Winter Testing In Europe

autoevolution

Brilliance is a Chinese brand that most of you have never heard of, but it exists, and the company even has a partnership with BMW on the former’s domestic market.
Together with BMW, Brilliance owns half of BMW Brilliance, which is a joint venture that manufactures, distributes, and sells products of the German brand in China. The Asian corporation also owns a minibus company named Jinbei, which operates on its domestic market.

You might think that Brilliance is a small player, but it had the capacity to built 800,000 cars in 2010, and it has since invested in expanding its capabilities.

Back in 2007, Brilliance launched a model in Europe, the BS6, which was followed by the BS4. The first of them was crash-tested by Germany’s ADAC, which only gave it a star out of five for its performance.

While Landwind was the first Chinese brand that attempted to sell vehicles in Europe and failed, Brilliance Auto got the unwanted change of being second.

With the help of BMW, the employees at Brilliance might have a shot at developing models that could attain decent results in European crashworthiness tests, which is an important step that must be undertaken to guarantee a chance of success on the Old Continent.

According to reports, the Brilliance V7 is set to become the brand’s most expensive model ever offered. With that in mind, along with BMW’s collaboration with this company, there is a chance that the Chinese might consider selling it in Europe.

The latter hypothesis could explain why Brilliance bothers with testing its prototype in winter conditions in Europe, and this could be one of the reasons why they are undergoing these efforts.

A look at the spyshots reveals a conventionally-designed SUV, with familiar shapes, but without any blatant copying of Western brands. It features a front grille that reminds us of an older off-roader from Mitsubishi, but with a twist in the form of a triangle-shaped element. Meanwhile, its front and rear lights do not resemble anything else on the European market.
