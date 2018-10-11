Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day

Fiat Reportedly Discontinues Panda Diesel, 500 Diesel

Fresh from unveiling the 1957 Edition for the United States, Fiat is now pulling the plug on the diesel engine that powers the Panda and 500 in Europe. The plan to discontinue the 1.3-liter MultiJet four-cylinder engine has been laid out by two sources to Automotive News , which reports that remaining stock is all the diesel that remains. 5 photos



Coincidence or not, The question is, why did Fiat choose to discontinue this engine instead of improving the design or come up with an all-new MultiJet for small passenger cars? For starters, Fiat Chrysler is looking towards the future with a focus on electrification, ranging from mild-hybrid technology (eTorque belt-driven starter/alternator) to EVs.On a close second, the diesel-powered Panda accounted for 15 percent of sales through August 2018. The MultiJet is much less preferred in the 500 , where 4 percent of customers have chosen this option over the Fire, Fire TurboJet, and TwinAir Turbo. The Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Testing Procedure has also taken its toll on diesel technology and consumer demand.There’s no denying Fiat will try the 500e once again, with the next generation of the electric car coming in 2020 according to the latest report on the matter. The Panda, on the other hand, could go mild hybrid. Speaking of eco-friendly vehicles, the Jeep Renegade is getting a plug-in hybrid option in 2020.All in all, Fiat isn’t doing all that great in Europe. The Panda and 500 accounted for 47 percent of the automaker’s sales in Europe in the period from January to August 2018, with volume going down for each of the two models with every passing quarter. Even still, Sergio Marchionne emphasized at the Capital Markets Day 2018 that the duo will remain the heart and soul of Fiat in Europe.Coincidence or not, Fiat is running a campaign in Italy for the Tipo and 500L that sees the 95-horsepower diesel priced lower than the entry-level gasoline engine. More to the point, the Tipo MultiJet starts from 11,900 euros and 500L MultiJet from 14,150 euros.