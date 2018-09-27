2019 Fiat 500 1957 Edition Combines Italian Flair With Old-School Styling

Instead of pouring resources into an entirely new model with modern underpinnings and better packaging, the Fiat 500 soldiers on largely unchanged. Knowing that not even the Abarth lineup can cut the mustard in the day and age of the uber hatchback, the Italian that saved Chrysler from bankruptcy has a thing for special edition after special edition. The 1957 is no different, taking inspiration from the Nuova 500.

The thing is, aren’t there better alternatives at $20,740? The Launched in the United States at $995 over the Lounge trim level ($19,745), the 1957 Edition can be customized with three 16-inch wheel options, coming in White, Green, or Blue. The retro theme continues with the fascia design and badging, Ivory inserts, white-painted mirror caps and roof, as well as the black soft top on the cabriolet.For the bodywork, Fiat offers a choice between Celeste Blue (pictured), Chiaro (light green), and Bianco Ice (white). The Bella Italia motif extends to the cabin, where the Cinquecento features Marrone leather for the shift boot, Avorio and Marrone leather on the steering wheel, special badging, and “a uniquely styled key fob.”In the suck-squeeze-bang-blow department, the 1957 Edition relies on the 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo that has more horsepower and torque to offer in the Abarth and 124 Spider. For this application, Fiat tuned the engine to produce 135 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque. A manual transmission with five forward gears comes standard, with customers offered a six-speed automatic as an optional extra.“Our Italian-designed, fun-to-drive Fiat 500 comes standard with turbocharged power,” declared Steve Beahm, head of passenger car brands (Dodge, SRT, Chrysler, Fiat) at FCA in North America . “The 1957 Edition offers a fun, custom appearance for the iconic Fiat 500.”The thing is, aren’t there better alternatives at $20,740? The MINI Oxford Edition comes to mind at $19,750, featuring lots of standard equipment and a three-cylinder turbocharged engine with more torque from lower in the rev range. As for the more sensible customers among us, the 2019 Toyota Corolla is perfectly fine as a Point-A-to-Point-B daily driver, starting at $18,700.