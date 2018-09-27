autoevolution
 

2019 Fiat 500 1957 Edition Combines Italian Flair With Old-School Styling

27 Sep 2018, 11:47 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Instead of pouring resources into an entirely new model with modern underpinnings and better packaging, the Fiat 500 soldiers on largely unchanged. Knowing that not even the Abarth lineup can cut the mustard in the day and age of the uber hatchback, the Italian that saved Chrysler from bankruptcy has a thing for special edition after special edition. The 1957 is no different, taking inspiration from the Nuova 500.
5 photos
2019 Fiat 500 1957 Edition2019 Fiat 500 1957 Edition2019 Fiat 500 1957 Edition2019 Fiat 500 1957 Edition
Launched in the United States at $995 over the Lounge trim level ($19,745), the 1957 Edition can be customized with three 16-inch wheel options, coming in White, Green, or Blue. The retro theme continues with the fascia design and badging, Ivory inserts, white-painted mirror caps and roof, as well as the black soft top on the cabriolet.

For the bodywork, Fiat offers a choice between Celeste Blue (pictured), Chiaro (light green), and Bianco Ice (white). The Bella Italia motif extends to the cabin, where the Cinquecento features Marrone leather for the shift boot, Avorio and Marrone leather on the steering wheel, special badging, and “a uniquely styled key fob.”

In the suck-squeeze-bang-blow department, the 1957 Edition relies on the 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo that has more horsepower and torque to offer in the Abarth and 124 Spider. For this application, Fiat tuned the engine to produce 135 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque. A manual transmission with five forward gears comes standard, with customers offered a six-speed automatic as an optional extra.

“Our Italian-designed, fun-to-drive Fiat 500 comes standard with turbocharged power,” declared Steve Beahm, head of passenger car brands (Dodge, SRT, Chrysler, Fiat) at FCA in North America. “The 1957 Edition offers a fun, custom appearance for the iconic Fiat 500.”

The thing is, aren’t there better alternatives at $20,740? The MINI Oxford Edition comes to mind at $19,750, featuring lots of standard equipment and a three-cylinder turbocharged engine with more torque from lower in the rev range. As for the more sensible customers among us, the 2019 Toyota Corolla is perfectly fine as a Point-A-to-Point-B daily driver, starting at $18,700.
2019 Fiat 500 Special Edition Fiat 500 hatchback Fiat convertible US
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Detroit: Become Weapon Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
May the Space Force Be With You Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Short History of the Yellow School BusShort History of the Yellow School Bus
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
FIAT models:
FIAT 500 XFIAT 500 X CrossoverFIAT Fullback Double CabFIAT Fullback Double Cab Heavy Duty PickupFIAT Fullback CrossFIAT Fullback Cross Fullsize PickupFIAT Fullback Extended CabFIAT Fullback Extended Cab Fullsize PickupFIAT 124 GT ABARTHFIAT 124 GT ABARTH Roadster & ConvertibleAll FIAT models  
 
 