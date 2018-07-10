SpaceX Falcon Heavy Air Force Satellite Launch to Take Place in 2020

BMW iX3 Electric SUV to Be Built in China

German manufacturer BMW stepped up its efforts to get more electric vehicles on the world’s roads in the coming years by confirming on Monday that the future iX3 model will be manufactured in China. 13 photos



The iX3 is part of an army of electric BMW and MINI vehicles comprised of 12 different models to be released by 2025. The new range of electric vehicles will debut with the electric MINI Hardtop in 2019. Starting 2020, the model will be rolling off the assembly lines the carmaker is operating in China with local partner Brilliance Automotive Group. The Chinese plants will be producing the iX3 for export to markets outside the country.To handle the addition of the iX3 to the production roster, BMW signed an agreement to invest together with its partner in the increase of production capacity of their two local production facilities, Tiexi and Dadong in Shenyang, Liaoning Province.By next year, the two plants are to produce a total of 520,000 BMW cars, a little short of the total number of vehicles delivered in China last year, 560,000.“Today’s signing represents a new chapter in the success story of our BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture,” said in a statement Harald Krüger, BMW chairman of the board.“The next chapter of our cooperation has the potential to go beyond our existing motto - in China, for China. The all-electric BMW iX3, produced by BBA from 2020, will find customers around the world.”The BMW iX3 was presented in March in Beijing. The concept shown at the time was powered by a single electric motor that delivers 270 hp. As it was introduced, it was fitted with the fourth-generation BMW battery pack which delivers 70 kWh and is good for 250 miles per charge (402 km).For the production version, the model will likely get a punchier version of the battery, rumored to provide 700 kilometers (435 miles) of range. The batteries will also be built by BMW in China The iX3 is part of an army of electric BMW and MINI vehicles comprised of 12 different models to be released by 2025. The new range of electric vehicles will debut with the electric MINI Hardtop in 2019.