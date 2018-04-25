autoevolution
 

BMW iX3 Electric Crossover Concept Debuts in Beijing, Production Set for 2020

25 Apr 2018
by
With the i3 having introduced BMW's i sub-brand back in 2013, the carmaker has had time to refine its electric vehicles and the 2018 Beijing Motor Show now allows us to get a taste of the Bavarians' new-age electric vehicles. That's because BMW has introduced the iX3 electric crossover at the Chinese venue.
13 photos
Sure, this is just a concept, but the company is set to deliver the production version of its all-electric X3 in 2020.

As far as the styling goes, the i model stands out when compared to the conventionally-powered BMW models, but not in the extreme manner of the i3 and i8. Perhaps the most attention-grabbing element is the reinterpreted kidney grille - the grille comes with joined elements, while it appears to be permanently closed, as dictated by aerodynamics.

The Concept iX3 packs a single electric motor that delivers 270 hp, with the engine being packed alongside the transmission and the power control units inside a compact modular unit. BMW explains the said unit can also house meatier setups and is suitable for multiple of its traditional models. As such, we're expecting this to make its way into future BMW models that are being built with hybridization in mind.

The iX3 Concept comes with the fourth-generation BMW battery pack, which delivers y0 kWh and is set to offer north of 250 miles per charge. Using fast charging (think: 150 kilowatts, CCS standard) will deliver an 80 percent charge in 30 minutes.

Nevertheless, the company is currently developing its fifth-gen battery, which will offer in excess of 400 miles of autonomy. Nevertheless, the production version of the iX3 might still receive the current hardware.

Once the newcomer hits the market, it will have to battle models like the Jaguar i-Pace, the still-testing Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Tesla Model Y.

The iX3 is part of a full electrification plan that will see BMW and Mini introducing 12 EVs through 2025 - it will all start with the debut of the electric Mini Hardtop next year.
