BMW Uses Space Rocks to Pimp One-Off M850i Night Sky

4 Jan 2019, 9:00 UTC ·
Just before this year’s first major meteor shower which takes place this Friday - the Quadrantid - German manufacturer BMW presented a very special variant of the new 8 Series: the Night Sky. Built on top of the M850i, the Night Sky is meant to be a tribute to the cosmos and all that can be found in it.
The M850i Night Sky was designed by BMW’s Individual Manufaktur, the division which takes the wacky ideas of BMW customers and turns them into reality, at a price, of course. 

In this case, the unnamed customer wanted his or her 8 Series to literally be out of this world, so BMW went way out there to make it happen.

For one, the interior of the car is wrapped in meteoritic rock. Without saying how it got its hands on such a material, the German carmaker says it sprinkled it on the center console’s trim plate, the start/stop button for the engine, the selector lever for the Steptronic transmission and the Touch Controller for the iDrive system.

Also, inlays made from meteorite material have also been used on the door sill finishers.

But that’s not all that makes the Night Sky unique. The Thomson pattern that naturally occurs on octahedrite iron meteorites and some pallasites is used on the hand-stitched headliner and on the center console’s trim finishers. This pattern, also known as Widmanstätten, was also milled into the brake discs at the exterior.

LEDs of various sizes have been embedded into the center console armrests, creating the impression of a starlit sky. At the exterior, the two-tone color of the paint (black non-metallic as a base and San Marino Blue metallic as a coating) makes the Bimmer shine in unnatural ways.

For now, BMW said this special car is a one-off model, meaning that at least for now what you see is all we’ll get.

Full details on the car can be found in the document attached below.
