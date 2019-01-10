autoevolution

2008 BMW GINA Light Visionary Has a Baby, They Call It The Futurelight Camper

The glamour of this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is slowly winding down, as the most important products for the exciting years ahead have already been shown in the first days of the event.
Hidden behind high-profile presentations such as the Mercedes-Benz CLA, Audi’s Marvel virtual reality game and Hyundai’s Elevate were other exciting innovations developed with the help of this or that car manufacturer: the Garmin vivoactive 3 smartwatch, wheelchair designs, and autonomous technologies.

BWM lacked any major reveal at CES 2019 but was present there through its Designworks studio. The company, one of the big names when it comes to drawing up innovative products for a wide range of industries, came to Vegas as a partner of outdoor product company The North Face.

Designworks was tasked with creating a way to advertise North Face’s newest fabric, Futurelight - “the world’s most advanced, breathable, waterproof material.” And the best way to do that was, apparently, by using it to create a camper concept wearing the same name.

BMW’s hand in this is that it created the camper while taking inspiration from the BMW GINA Light Visionary Model presented back in 2008. As some of you might remember, that concept’s outer skin was made of a flexible fabric material spread over a structure meant to support it. In this case North Face’s material is rolled over a geodesic dome.

North Face says that it material, produced through a process called Nanospinning, is totally waterproof, while at the same time letting air pass through the material and “provide more venting than ever before.”

As far as we can tell, the Futurelight Camper will not be making it into production. The Futurelight fabric, however will and, according to North Face, it will be included in the company’s fall 2019 product line “and will be featured across the brand’s pinnacle performance collections.”
