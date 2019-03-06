5 BMW-Daimler to Jointly Invest 1 billion EUR in Five Mobility Companies

2020 BMW 7 Series Look Dignified In Geneva

All 2020 BMW 7 Series configurations come with adaptive suspension as standard. Integral Active Steering is available too, helping the full-size luxury sedan steer better at low and high speeds with the help of Servotronic speed-sensitive steering assistance and variable steering ratio. The Life Cycle Impulse of the sixth generation brings obvious differences from the pre-facelift, and these changes aren’t superficial. The front of the vehicle is 50 millimeters taller at its foremost point, and if you so wish, the adaptive LED headlamps can be upgraded to BMW Laserlight.Even the BMW badge on the hood is larger, now measuring 95 millimeters in diameter compared to 82 millimeters. Aerodynamic optimization comes courtesy of active air flap control, the Air Curtains, and Air Breathers. Almost the entire underbody is covered in cladding, reducing drag at high speeds.Changes the eye can’t see but the ears can hear include the enhanced acoustic comfort. Less tire noise thanks to more shielding of the wheel arches, better sound insulation in the B-pillars, laminated glass that’s now 5.1 millimeters thick, the whole nine yards.On the suck-squeeze-bang-blow front, the M760Li xDrive soldiers on with the twin-turbo V12 that displaces 6.6 liters. The plug-in hybrid option is now called 745e, available with either rear- or all-wheel drive. The change in name also comes with a larger internal combustion engine, sporting six cylinders and 3.0 liters instead of four cylinders and 2.0 liters.The twin-turbo V8 in the 750i has been overhauled from the crankcase upwards, translating to 530 ponies than before. As for the 730d and 740d, the six-cylinder turbo diesel inline-six engine has been upgraded to comply with the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard.The eight-speed Steptronic measures 15 millimeters more than standard in the case of the 745e because of the electric motor and clutch that acts as the link to the engine. Customers who want even quicker gear changes can opt for the Steptronic Sport, also featuring eight speeds.All 2020 BMW 7 Series configurations come with adaptive suspension as standard. Integral Active Steering is available too, helping the full-size luxury sedan steer better at low and high speeds with the help of Servotronic speed-sensitive steering assistance and variable steering ratio.