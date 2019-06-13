2020 Bentley Flying Spur Makes a Sexy Station Wagon

You guys might think we're crazy for saying this, but Bentley should have gone into station wagons. Believe it or not, but they didn't always love limo shapes, as classics like the R Type from the 1950s looked like wagons.
Right now, it's probably too late to spice things up in this way. The American market would probably hate the move, while the Bentley Bentayga SUV has seemingly all the carrying capacity you would need, plus the added bonus of a trunk that magically lowers itself for your convenience.
What would that even look like, a Bentley wagon or shooting brake? Well, here's something fresh for you. X-Tomi Design took yesterday's reveal, the new Flying Spur, and turned it into a wet dream. The roof stretches out for days on end, while the trademark lines over the shoulders become even more noticeable. At the front, it's a very flashy car, with jewel-like headlights and a pop-up emblem.
In the unlikely event that Bentley makes something like this, we would immediately put it up against the Audi RS6 Avant or that fancy Porsche Panamera Turbo model. That's because even though all three are based on the same platform, only the Flying Spur would boast a 6-liter W12 engine.
Six liters... you don't see that often. And despite weighing as much as a steamroller, it would still be able to haul itself to 100 km/h in about 4 seconds. Of course, the Spur will eventually also get the Porsche and Audi's 4-liter V8.
Wagon trunks are measured to about the window line, but they are so much more practical for bulky items like sports equipment. Don't believe Bentley owners care about that sort of stuff? Here's Shmee150 buying Ikea furniture in his Bentayga... or a Ferrari. But what do you guys think: is this a good way for Bentley to diversify its range?
