So, just to make things clear before muscle car purists start complaining, we're looking at a rendering here - nobody has chopped an actual Mopar toy into wagon shape for this tale.The pixel play comes from Khyzyl Saleem, a digital artist who constantly enjoys playing with unusual shapes.In fact, if you use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below, which portrays the beast, you'll notice the '70 Charger is part of a greater shooting brake series, one that involves machines as diverse as the E30 BMW and the Ferrari F40 (we've discussed some of these in the past, with the Breadvan conversion of the Prancing Horse being an example as good as any).In fact, the S/B madness related to the rendering realm has reached such heights that I constantly have the pleasure of exploring such eye candy and sharing it with you.Speaking of which, some of the wildest contraption of the kind to have reached my screen are also members of the useless community (Khyzyl also talks about this in his social media post).I'm referring to mid-engined toys that wouldn't be able to put the extra space to good use. Nevertheless, these have the looks that can easily get an aficionado into a day-dreaming mood.For instance, here's a Porsche 918 Shooting Brake (fret not, those top-mounted exhaust have been taken care of), as well as a... McLaren F1 that has been given such a virtual conversion. Oh, and did I mention that BMW i8 that was taken down the S/B route?