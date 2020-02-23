2020 Audi RS7 Furry Wrap Is the Cookie Monster

3 Audi Put the RS7 Autonomous Prototype On a Diet, It Lost 400 Kg

Ever wanted to play football on the hood of a car? Because this Audi RS7 looks like it's been covered in AstroTurf from Mars. 4 photos



From a technical standpoint, this is unlike any rendering we've ever seen. Changing the shape or color of a model is one thing, but Plastiliner wrapped one in a 3D texture. Every strand of synthetic fiber is standing in a different direction, and that must have been hell on his PC's processor.



The obvious downside to this wrap is that it completely glosses over all the fine details, the crisp lines Audi put into its performance four-door coupe. The thick carpet also partially obscures the headlights yet draws more attention to the air intakes and wheels. The green color? Well, that's probably the original paint of the model, now serving as contrast.



As strange as this might sound at first, the rendering has several connections to the real world. In 2017, somebody made a



The new RS7 Sportback is probably the prettiest four-door coupe in the world right now, and it's nice to see somebody who isn't taking it too seriously. Everything about it is super-flashy, which is to be expected when you're dealing with a 600 horsepower RS-badged machine.



We're desperate to see some drag races, although based on what we saw with the AMG GT 63 S.





