Black Velvet Audi RS5 Looks Stealthy, Has Green Velvet C63 Brother

The Audi was wrapped in black velvet, which together with the tinted windows makes it look very stealthy, but also difficult to keep clean. Do you wash it or brush it like a horse? On the other hand, the C63 is finished in green velvet, so it looks like a freshly cut lawn or some AstroTurf.As far as we know, GMG Garage is the only company to ever cover these two cars with velvet vinyl. But they didn't... not really.You see, that's a normal A5 Coupe with RS5 front and rear bumpers. They might be replicas because the real ones wouldn't match up in a few places. Also, the elaborate trap is helped by black-painted wheels, brake calipers covers and 20mm spacers.Meanwhile, the C-Class sedan adopts a C63 body kit with the Night Package for the trim, piano black wheels, and even a quad exhaust system. That's a lot of money and effort invested just for the look of performance. We would have enjoyed the wrap just as much without the fake bumpers.If you have time to skip through the video, you'll see how the velvet is a little more difficult to apply. It doesn't stretch as easily as a normal wrap, which poses problems over the complex shapes of these sporty body kits. The upside is that your paint is probably better protected from rock chipping or the sun, as its enveloping cover is much thicker.