2020 Audi RS6 Makes 786 HP With €10,000 Tune, Acceleration Is Brutal

Wow, that was fast! Audi barely launched the all-new RS6 in Germany and already there are ways to make it much better. But given its cult wagon status, perhaps that shouldn't come as a surprise.
The all-new RS6 is a sexy-looking family supercar that doesn't even hide its performance potential that well. With extra-wide finders and naughty exhaust, this is at the top of the shopping list of every existing RS car owner.
However, many of them already have over 700 horsepower in their older cars. Taking advantage of an obvious need, HGP has delivered perhaps the first serious engine mods for the 2020 edition of the car. These cost a pretty penny, but as you're about to see, the increased performance is worth it.
You may have already heard of HGP. These Germans can take your average VW Golf, drop a 3.6-liter V6 and turbocharge it to over 700 horsepower. In the case of the C8 RS6, we're dealing with Stage 1 mods which can also be installed on the RS7 Sportback and the RS Q8.
Normally, all three of these cars come with 600 PS and 800 Nm from a bi-turbo 4.0-liter TFSI engine. But this has been modified to produce a peak output of 786 PS and 1061 Nm of torque.
From what we understand, this has been achieved through software and a better intake system alone. However, the price HGP is asking seems a little extreme for that €9,990 for the parts and installation. It's not exactly pocket change, even if we're dealing with a €120,000 car.
But does it make the RS6 faster? We've seen plenty of situations in which adding power to a turbo car has an adverse effect. However, with the drag racing pedigree behind it, the HGP RS6 makes quick work of the usual sprints. For example, 0-100 km/h takes 3.1 seconds, compared to 3.6 seconds for the standard car, and 6.8 seconds later you'll be doing 200 km/h.
However, many of them already have over 700 horsepower in their older cars. Taking advantage of an obvious need, HGP has delivered perhaps the first serious engine mods for the 2020 edition of the car. These cost a pretty penny, but as you're about to see, the increased performance is worth it.
You may have already heard of HGP. These Germans can take your average VW Golf, drop a 3.6-liter V6 and turbocharge it to over 700 horsepower. In the case of the C8 RS6, we're dealing with Stage 1 mods which can also be installed on the RS7 Sportback and the RS Q8.
Normally, all three of these cars come with 600 PS and 800 Nm from a bi-turbo 4.0-liter TFSI engine. But this has been modified to produce a peak output of 786 PS and 1061 Nm of torque.
From what we understand, this has been achieved through software and a better intake system alone. However, the price HGP is asking seems a little extreme for that €9,990 for the parts and installation. It's not exactly pocket change, even if we're dealing with a €120,000 car.
But does it make the RS6 faster? We've seen plenty of situations in which adding power to a turbo car has an adverse effect. However, with the drag racing pedigree behind it, the HGP RS6 makes quick work of the usual sprints. For example, 0-100 km/h takes 3.1 seconds, compared to 3.6 seconds for the standard car, and 6.8 seconds later you'll be doing 200 km/h.