Bagged Audi A4 allroad on RS Wheels Is a Statement

Do you even lift bro? If you must ask, I lift an Audi A4 allroad all the time, says the custom air suspension underneath this unique quattro tuning project. 25 photos



You see, this wagon comes with lifted suspension that helps it deal with off-road conditions. It's the anti-statement for people who don't want an SUV , in a way. So to bring it back down has to be considered a statement. Next thing you know, we divide by zero and the universe implodes.



Anyway, the owner of this car is most likely a passionate German VAG enthusiast. And he must have pretty deep pockets because the allroad is not your average affordable wagon. The gallery we put together is just a small sample. If you want to see more, check of Instagram page



The air suspension itself is said to be from Bilstein, known for their external reservoir racing dampers. Meanwhile, we see two alloy wheelsets, the factory RS4 setup and 20-inch concave units with a deep lip from a company called watercooledIND. Is that what the cool kids buy these days?



Don't be fooled by the Colorado license plates, which are apparently considered cool in Germany, as this is 100% a European model. And based on the exhaust, this is most likely the popular 2.0 TDI engine, available with between 150 and 190 HP and usually hooked up to the 7-speed S tronic gearbox.



