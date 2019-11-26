Prior Design Widebody Aero Kit for Audi A7 Is a Budget RS7

We feel a little sad for the Audi A7, which went from being called one of the most beautiful cars in the world to something people ignore. The automaker isn't to blame, and to lift the spirits of this four-door coupe, we decided to share what's probably the best body kit for it.
Prior Design made widebody kits before they were cool, so it's no surprise the A7 was attacked with ferocity. While we'd like to know the price of this whole package, the closest we could come was a quote for around €10,000 for the previous model.
It sounds bad, like the cost of a nice Golf 6 GTI just to have a couple of inches of extra girth added to your normal A7 Sportback. But sometimes, a few extra inches is all you need... to get the attention of an RS7.
Who's a kid like this for? Well, we figure about over 20k folks bought the new model in Europe, either with a 3.0 TDI or a 3.0 TFSI. There are also a few 2-liter models, either 204 horsepower from a new diesel or 245 hp from a turbo. Depending on which model you have, the gearbox changes too, although the DCT seems to be the most common.
Since most of the bodywork of the new S7 looks the same, we'd imagine the PDA700 package also fits that car. Because Audi chose to have a 3-liter diesel in that car, buyers might something to prove.
Prior's kit starts at the front with inserts for the air intakes and a deep chin splitter. Both front and rear fenders have been boosted, while the passenger doors also require inserts to match the character of the car. For this project, the tuner chose to install its own DP5FORGED 23-inch wheels and a coilover suspension system. However, this department is entirely up to you.
