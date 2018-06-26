4 Cupra Brand Goes Official Along With 300-hp Cupra Ateca SUV

3 SEAT Electric Model Comes in 2020, Four New Cars to Be Launched by Then

2 2020 Hyundai Large SUV Spied Testing In The Snow, Could Be Called Palisade

1 2019 SEAT Leon Will Have 50mm-Longer Wheelbase, Amazon Alexa

More on this:

2019 SEAT Tarraco Spied Testing at the Nurburgring

SEAT is a Volkswagen sub-brand that's not offered in America. However, their Leon is quite popular in Mexico, and this Tarraco SUV is easy to understand because it's closely related to the Tiguan. 9 photos SUV , the Tarraco has a bold design.



We would go as far as to say that it's more desirable than the Tiguan, because the VW model is also striking with its R-Line package. However, there's a hint of Lamborghini in those geometric shapes used to define the grille and headlights.



Without going too much into detail, we'll mention that Tarraco is the name of an ancient Roman settlement that's now a tourist destination in the Catalonia region of Spain. The model should be revealed towards the end of the year, but probably not at the Paris Motor Show, since SEAT has fallen in love with private events.



SEAT already has two "SUV," the Ateca and Arona. and we used quotation marks because the latter is front-wheel-drive only. The Tarraco will be the largest out of all the models, and previously



The Kodiaq was just revealed to have a 240 horsepower twin-turbo TDI powering its



The Tarraco is also going to debut a new design language. See that grille and smaller LED lights? The next Leon hatch will also have them. While Volkswagen's cars are supposed to be reasonable, safe and with good resale value, SEATs are traditionally sportier and cheaper. And even though there's nothing sporty about a family, the Tarraco has a bold design.We would go as far as to say that it's more desirable than the Tiguan, because the VW model is also striking with its R-Line package. However, there's a hint of Lamborghini in those geometric shapes used to define the grille and headlights.Without going too much into detail, we'll mention that Tarraco is the name of an ancient Roman settlement that's now a tourist destination in the Catalonia region of Spain. The model should be revealed towards the end of the year, but probably not at the Paris Motor Show, since SEAT has fallen in love with private events.SEAT already has two "SUV," the Ateca and Arona. and we used quotation marks because the latter is front-wheel-drive only. The Tarraco will be the largest out of all the models, and previously leaked patent images suggest the roof is shared with the Skoda Kodiaq, so we could be looking at a 7-seater.The Kodiaq was just revealed to have a 240 horsepower twin-turbopowering its RS performance version . While this particular SEAT is not a Cupra, such a model cannot be completely ruled out. Reports claim the model is based on the MQB A2 platform and will be made in the Czech Republic, to Spain.The Tarraco is also going to debut a new design language. See that grille and smaller LED lights? The next Leon hatch will also have them.