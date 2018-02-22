Cupra Brand Goes Official Along With 300-hp Cupra Ateca SUV

Making its premiere at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the Cupra Ateca “is an SUV that signals the start of a new era”
and “a unique model in its segment, until now only reserved for premium brands.”
As standard, the compact-sized performance SUV
ships with 4Drive and the seven-speed DSG.
“It is the best example of balance between sportsmanship, fun at the wheel and ease of use in everyday life,”
argues Matthias Rabe, executive vice-president for research and development at SEAT
. Under the hood of the Cupra Ateca, the 2.0 TSI roars into life with 300 PS (221 kW) and an Otto Particulate Filter System designed to fulfill the Euro 6c emissions regulations applicable in Europe.
Performance figures? 245 km/h (152 miles per hour) on full song, with the first 100 km/h (62 miles per hour) coming in 5.4 seconds. For reference, the Volkswagen Golf R
needs 4.6 seconds for that, onto a maximum velocity of 250 km/h (155 mph). All in all, not bad for the first-ever Cupra model, especially for a crossover.
As expected from a performance-oriented means of personal transporation, the Cupra Ateca comes with a selector for driving modes. As the name implies, the driver can select between Normal, Sport, Snow, Off-Road, Cupra, and the Invidiual setting. Cupra mode makes the engine sound better and the Dynamic Chassis Control adaptive suspension react as sporty as technically possible.
Later on, the Cupra Ateca will be available with a performance package that’ll sweeten the deal with bigger brakes from Brembo, among other goodies. The Carbon Fiber Exterior and Interior packages, meanwhile, will up the ante with acres of the composite material. From mid-2019, Cupra-branded bucket seats will become available as well.