SEAT Ateca Cupra and Tarraco Patent Images Reveal Understated Design

This isn't the SEAT Ateca Cupra; it's the Cupra Ateca. Because apparently, Cupra is now a separate brand that has no connection to SEAT whatsoever.

Just like the Ibiza, this SUV no longer has any SEAT badges. The new triangular emblem works well at the front, but the one at the back isn't to our liking. Still, you could always retrofit some S badges.



A new front bumper can also be seen here, complete with larger (fake) side intakes and Cupra lettering just above the chin spoiler. Just like the Leon Cupra, this performance SUV is likely to have standard parking sensors at all corners.



The back end also features a new bumper, which seems to sport five small vents. A quad exhaust system takes cues from the Golf R and completely ignores previous Cupra traditions. We don't mind; the more pipes, the better.



The interior hasn't been seen yet but should feature a familiar mix of black, black and more black, perhaps with a few copper touches.



Right now, the power output of the Ibiza Cupra is unknown but should match the 300 HP of the hot Leon. Coupled with standard 4Drive and DSG, this small SUV will reach 100 km/h in around 5 seconds.



