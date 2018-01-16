2019 Range Rover Evoque Spied at Gas Station, Has Velar Pop-Out Door Handles

HP

The Evoque is without a doubt a huge success for the Range Rover brand, so much so that the company couldn't keep up with demand for a while. But the crossover is starting to show its age and is starting to lose face against some of its rivals. Thus the Evoque II is getting ready to step in with more concept car looks and better technology.While we have seen this type of prototype before, it's never been in such detail. However, the central piece of hardware we want to talk about is the door handles. Yes, the humble thing that helps you open car doors has undergone a radical transformation in the past couple of years, and the Evoque is following this trend.Jaguar was kind of the first with door handles that opened out like a fan. The Range Rover Velar followed this up with something similar to what Tesla has, which is what we see on the Evoque II as well.The grille and headlights are vaguely reminiscent of the Velar too. However, the Evoque continues to have a wider, sportier stance with the wheels pushed out to every corner.Riding on a new platform, the 2019 Evoque should be roomier inside, as well as slightly lighter. Modern engines are also going to be introduced, and we have a pretty good idea of what to expect.For example, JLR recently introduced a twin-turbo 2-liter diesel with 240. It's too good to pass, especially for a Tiguan rival like this. The gasoline versions of the same displacement will go up to 300 HP. However, a 1.5-liter turbo might also be available, including in hybrid form.