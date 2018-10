The most important change in terms of the powertrain comes from the fact that the 992 will be the first-ever hybridized generation. And while the automaker has confirmed this, it hasn't offered extra details.Nevertheless, plug-in optimists see the 911 following the example set by the second-generation Panamera and the third-generation Cayenne. As such, we should receive two gas-electric models. The first would be the Carrera 4 E-Hybrid, which would focus on keeping the trips to the pump rare. As for the second, this should be the 911 Turbo S E-Hybrid, a monster with 700 horsepower on tap.Returning to the internal combustion versions of the Neunelfer, the Carrera and Carrera S models will use revised versions of the turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six units that power the 991.2 models.When it comes to the 911 Turbo, this is expected to welcome an all-new engine instead of the TT 3.8-liter unit animating the current model.Fortunately for natural aspiration fans, a recent sighting of the 2020 Porsche 911 GT3 has shown that the GT Division animal will maintain its atmospheric power, with the soundtrack of the prototype leaving no doubts on the matter.As we've discussed on previous occasions, the dashboard of the newcomer will pack a few changes, such as a partially digital instrument cluser, but the traditional atmosphere will be maintained.We're expecting Porsche Exclusive to take the personalization process of the Neunelfer, which is already among the richest in the world, to a whole new level for the 992 generation, but this is another story for another time.Meanwhile, you can check out the spyshots gallery above for a more detailed look at the production-spec 992.