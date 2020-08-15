2019 Moto Guzzi V7 III Receives a Neat Makeover from Vagabund

Moto Guzzi’s 2019 model of the V7 III is one hell of a two-wheeler, even before any customization or the addition of aftermarket parts. For starters, its four-stroke V-twin powerplant had a generous displacement of 744cc, delivering up to 52 hp at 6,200 rpm and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque output at 4,900 rpm.
The air-cooled mill is placed inside a double cradle tubular frame, which is supported by telescopic hydraulic forks with 130 mm (5.1 inches) of travel at the front, while V7 III’s rear suspension received a lightweight alloy swingarm and adjustable shocks with 93 mm (3.7 inches) of travel.
It sits on cast aluminum alloy multi-spoke wheels, fitted with a single 320 mm (12.6 inches) disc and Brembo four-piston calipers for the front brakes, as well as a 260 mm (10.2 inches) floating disc and two-piston calipers at the rear.
Without going into each and every one of the smaller details, we can draw a conclusion and say that the 2019 Moto Guzzi V7 III stands out as a force to be reckoned with!
BMW R100R, a futuristic 1991 Honda NX650 and even a very juicy 1982 Yamaha SR500.
These mechanical works of art can all be found on Vagabund’s Instagram and Facebook profiles. I’d strongly encourage that you take a few minutes to pay them a visit and show these folks some love for their efforts. After we take a look at what they did to a 2019 Moto Guzzi V7 III, that is!
Firstly, 3D printing played a significant role in this build, codenamed Vagabund V14. The two-men crew used a material known as Nylon PA12 to craft several components. These include V7 III’s new fork covers, as well as the bike’s tail, where we notice a subtle ShinYo stripe LED taillight. For a complete package, its fork covers also feature incorporated Kellerman Atto LED turn signals and a 3D printed housing wraps around the LED Highsider headlight.
Additionally, a modified BMW R100R pre-silencer was fitted inside V7 III’s custom-built exhaust system. Its wheels were given Biturbo shocks and are now hugged by multi-purpose Pirelli MT-60 tires. Finally, a brand new Alcantra leather seat and LSL footpegs conclude the extensive list of upgrades and modifications applied to this delicious Moto Guzzi V7 III.
It’s true that not all those who like the stock motorcycle will appreciate Vagabund’s - shall we say - unconventional approach. Personally, I find it to be a glorious beast and would love to take this bad boy for a spin!
The air-cooled mill is placed inside a double cradle tubular frame, which is supported by telescopic hydraulic forks with 130 mm (5.1 inches) of travel at the front, while V7 III’s rear suspension received a lightweight alloy swingarm and adjustable shocks with 93 mm (3.7 inches) of travel.
It sits on cast aluminum alloy multi-spoke wheels, fitted with a single 320 mm (12.6 inches) disc and Brembo four-piston calipers for the front brakes, as well as a 260 mm (10.2 inches) floating disc and two-piston calipers at the rear.
Without going into each and every one of the smaller details, we can draw a conclusion and say that the 2019 Moto Guzzi V7 III stands out as a force to be reckoned with!
BMW R100R, a futuristic 1991 Honda NX650 and even a very juicy 1982 Yamaha SR500.
These mechanical works of art can all be found on Vagabund’s Instagram and Facebook profiles. I’d strongly encourage that you take a few minutes to pay them a visit and show these folks some love for their efforts. After we take a look at what they did to a 2019 Moto Guzzi V7 III, that is!
Firstly, 3D printing played a significant role in this build, codenamed Vagabund V14. The two-men crew used a material known as Nylon PA12 to craft several components. These include V7 III’s new fork covers, as well as the bike’s tail, where we notice a subtle ShinYo stripe LED taillight. For a complete package, its fork covers also feature incorporated Kellerman Atto LED turn signals and a 3D printed housing wraps around the LED Highsider headlight.
Additionally, a modified BMW R100R pre-silencer was fitted inside V7 III’s custom-built exhaust system. Its wheels were given Biturbo shocks and are now hugged by multi-purpose Pirelli MT-60 tires. Finally, a brand new Alcantra leather seat and LSL footpegs conclude the extensive list of upgrades and modifications applied to this delicious Moto Guzzi V7 III.
It’s true that not all those who like the stock motorcycle will appreciate Vagabund’s - shall we say - unconventional approach. Personally, I find it to be a glorious beast and would love to take this bad boy for a spin!