Pink Gin VI Sloop Looks and Tastes Delicious - Perfect for High Class Pirates

Those fellers are the team at Baltic Yachts. In conjunction with Judel/Vrolijk & co, they’ve produced what is considered the world's largest carbon fiber sloop. Dubbed the Pink Gin VI, she’s filled with a huge array of spaces and luxurious interior design. That interior has been put together by Design Unlimited. We’ll have more of their work on the way.
This 175-foot (53.9 m) vessel combines some of the world's leading innovation, materials, and teamwork to show off her glory. She is the second largest build for Baltic, but with a history of 46 years in sloop production the team knows what they’re doing.
We can also find large lounging areas equipped with velvet padding.
Atop we’ll also find a huge 222 foot (67.9 m) sloop rig. The sail plan means you’ll have peak performance even in moderate or light winds. However, we’ve come to understand that wind can’t always be relied upon, so the gin includes a retractable propulsion system. Why retractable? Speed people, speed! A retractable system means less drag when operating on sails alone.
But it’s underneath and inside that this gift to mankind really shines.
These hull doors are not just your average doors that open and close. Because they are part of the hull, they need to offer the same component strength as the rest of the ship. And putting a hole in the side of a sea-faring vessel is no easy task if you want to stay afloat. But the result has turned out exactly as the team wanted. With structural integrity to even double as a sunbathing pad and diving platform.
Inside the vessel we find king size bedding in the master suite and access to a private bathroom. Access to other spaces is done through several corridors that also act to separate individual spaces. All around the vessel art-deco furnishings are set in low light as to provide intimate moments. Woods, leathers, and some composite materials blend beautifully to keep the balance at just right.
Dining rooms for both guests and crew are included in the design and even a fully equipped kitchen. Taking into consideration that you and your ten guests plus crew of 8 will be hungry at one point, it’s very much needed.
If you’d like to find out a bit more about her and really explore the world with her, good news, she’s currently looking to hook up for an easy $53 million (45 million Euro).
