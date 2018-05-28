2019 Mercedes-Benz G 500 Subjected to 0 to 100 KM/H Acceleration Test

This one slipped right under the radar due to a lapse in judgment. The title of the video says it's the "2018 Mercedes-Benz G 500 (W463). However, photos of the exterior as well as the digital dashboard cement this as the 2019 W464 model.

The regular model made its debut this year in Detroit, and it was followed in Geneva by the new HP and 610 Nm of torque (450 lb-ft). It's basically the same thing they put in the 4x4 Squared but in a lighter package. Well... if you can call 2,429 kg "light."



Hooked up to a new automatic gearbox, this will supposedly allow you to reach 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. After seeing how slow the new VW Touareg was in real-world tests, we were eager to see if the G-Class can live up to expectations. And it does, not only in the sprint department but also with the sound it produces.



Everything here is new: steering, chassis, suspension and especially the interior. The headlights are still round like the original, but they've given it a modern LED twist. This is partly mirrored on the inside by the shape of the illuminated air vents.



What you see in the video is just one of the two screens that's part of the panoramic revolution sweeping the entire Mercedes-Benz range, right down to the A-Class. They've even managed to make it more unstoppable when it comes to off-roading, so you might want to check out a nice, long review after you're done with the acceleration test.



