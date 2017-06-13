2019 Mercedes-Benz CLE/CLS Spied, Shows Banana Shape Comeback

Mercedes-Benz has found the best manner to conceal the next-generation CLS and it all has to do with hiding the prototypes for the four-door coupe in plain sight. Heck, we've spied the model on countless occasions and yet we still haven't managed to find out if the rumors on the vehicle leaving the CLS badge behind in favor of the CLE monikers are true.





If our efforts to peek through the camo have led to accurate results, we can talk about a cleaner overall look, with the third incarnation of the CLS packing fewer creases than the car it replaces and thus allowing us to focus on the silhouette of the vehicle.



On the tech front, the



Since Mercedes- AMG is currently



The 2019



However, even with all the camouflage covering the test cars, we can see that the banana shape that defined the original CLS and was toned down for the second incarnation of the vehicle is making a comeback.If our efforts to peek through the camo have led to accurate results, we can talk about a cleaner overall look, with the third incarnation of the CLS packing fewer creases than the car it replaces and thus allowing us to focus on the silhouette of the vehicle.On the tech front, the W213 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will obviously provide the tech base for the newcomer. In the powertrain department, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS/CLE will feature turbo-four units, as well as the three-pointed star's new straight-six engine family. While the 2018 S-Class has already introduced the diesel side of the latter, we're still waiting for the gas six-pots to arrive, with the newcomers set to bring an electric compressor as part of a 48V system aimed at decreasing emissions and improving drivability (read: reduced lag).Since Mercedes-is currently testing the four-door incarnation of the GT, the rumor mill talks about the all-out Affalterbach versions being reserved for this model, which means that the range-topping CLS/CLE should get a V8 heart without the AMG branding, while a plug-in hybrid version could also serve this role.The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS/CLE should make its debut by the fall of next year and we'll certainly have plenty of occasions to get deeper under its skin by then.