Volkswagen Teases New Polo Ahead Of Friday Debut

Introduced in 1975 to great acclaim, the Polo family is preparing to welcome an all-new member. The Mk6, as you may have heard by now, will be revealed in all its glory this week at a media event in Berlin
.
It was about time for a change, though, chiefly because the fifth-generation Polo has been on the market since 2009
. That’s eight years, which is a lot considering the current dynamics of the automotive industry.
In stark comparison to the Mk5, the Mk6 will walk a different path as far as exterior styling is concerned. From the teasers released today, it’s pretty obvious that the Golf 7.5
served as inspiration.
There’s a simple grille up front flanked by two LED-accented headlights, whereas the design of the hood is more sculptural than that of the current Polo. At the rear, the full-LED taillights are inspired by those of the 2017 SEAT Ibiza
, the Polo’s half-brother. And speaking of the Spanish comrade, the Ibiza shares its MQB A0 platform with the new Volkswagen Polo, including engine and transmission options.
Slated to be presented to the general public in September at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
, the sixth-generation Polo is scheduled to start production this month. Sales, therefore, will commence before the end of the year. Thus, the subcompact hatchback will arrive at dealers for the 2018 model year.
“Larger, more spacious,”
and “more comfortable”
than the Polo
it replaces, the Mk6 promises to be a superior product from all points of view. “This is a car that fits in perfectly with our times,”
declared Volkswagen head of design Klaus Bischoff, “both visually and technologically."
Over the course of 42 years since the first example of the breed rolled off the assembly line in Wolfsburg, Volkswagen managed to sell more than 16 million units of the Polo. With the Mk6, Volkswagen
has set its sight on reaching the 20-millionth milestone in a few years’ time.
