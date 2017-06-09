2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Spied With Widescreen Cockpit

The saying goes that the more stuff a car has, the more likely it is to go wrong. Well, the updated 2018 S-Class Coupe is undergoing such rigorous testing to ensure that its "stuff" doesn't go wrong.





The technology was first introduced in the



Want power and torque to be displayed on the right to impress your friend? I can do that. Want a navigation map in front of you? The S-Class Coupe will oblige. Night vision camera, a bird's eye view camera, eco assist, 3D navigation and of course music - everything plays out on the Widescreen Cockpit. Just make sure the guy standing next to you at the lights can't see which Abba album you are listening to.



Currently, the S-Coupe engine range consists of four mills: one V6, a 4.7-liter V8, a 5.5-liter one and a V12. We think this prototype doesn't sound like a V8 and it certainly isn't an AMG . So, this could be the S400 replacement.



A new







Here's what the Windscreen Cockpit does:



[YOUTBE=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZ00n3hRsVs] A thinly disguised prototype has just been spotted in traffic somewhere around Stuttgart. Looking beyond the tape on the taillights, this thing has a whole new dashboard layout. The W222 dazzled the world with its twin screens when it came out. But now Mercedes is changing that setup with what is called the Widescreen Cockpit.The technology was first introduced in the W213 E-Class and consists of one very long screen that curves over about 2/3 of the dashboard. To control it, you have a couple of sensors on the left and right spokes of the steering wheel which you scroll over with your thumb.Want power and torque to be displayed on the right to impress your friend? I can do that. Want a navigation map in front of you? The S-Class Coupe will oblige. Night vision camera, a bird's eye view camera, eco assist, 3D navigation and of course music - everything plays out on the Widescreen Cockpit. Just make sure the guy standing next to you at the lights can't see which Abba album you are listening to.Currently, the S-Coupe engine range consists of four mills: one V6, a 4.7-liter V8, a 5.5-liter one and a V12. We think this prototype doesn't sound like a V8 and it certainly isn't an. So, this could be the S400 replacement.A new M256 3.0 liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder petrol engine was announced for the sedan. The mill uses a 48V electrical system and features an auxiliary compressor and Integrated Starter-Generator (ISG) for a mild-hybrid setup. The M256 is rated at up 408 PS and over 500 Nm of torque, with Mercedes saying there will be two output levels. Rumor has it these will be called S400 and S450.Here's what the Windscreen Cockpit does:[YOUTBE=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZ00n3hRsVs]