2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 to Sell from 47,528 EUR, Edition 1 More Expensive

29 Oct 2018, 12:52 UTC ·
by author pic
Mercedes-AMG is getting ready to unleash onto the world its latest take at the hot hatch world, the A35 4MATIC. This entry level model of the AMG lineup will begin arriving in dealerships this December, so the full details on how much one will cost were released on Monday by the Germans.
The regular version of the A35 will sell starting from 47,528 EUR, but as usual when some new model is released, for the first year and a half of production AMG will offer an Edition 1 model. Being a special one, this version will cost a tad more than the stock A35, namely 55,364 EUR.

Unlike its regular production version twin, Edition 1 will be offered complete with the AMG Aerodynamics Package and the AMG Night Package. The former comes with larger front splitter and fixed AMG rear aerofoil for increased downforce, while the latter with black design elements, including dark tinted windows aft of the B-pillar.

Also, a special paint, denim blue, will be used in addition to the bright yellow used on the car that was shown in mid-September.

Other highlights of Edition 1 are the 19-inch Livorno wheels with a high-sheen finish, AMG Performance heated seats and steering wheel and ambient lighting as standard.

Both the regular and the Edition 1 models will draw their power from a 1.0-liter turbocharged engine that provides a maximum output of 306 hp. The top speed of the model is as usual electronically limited to 250 kph (155 mph).

The car’s infotainment system comes in the form of this year’s biggest Mercedes innovation, the MBUX, adorned by the AMG center console with Touchpad and additional switches for operating functions such ESP, manual transmission mode and adaptive adjustable damping.

You can find the full detail for both the A35 and A35 Edition 1, as released by Mercedes-AMG, in the document attached below.
Mercedes-AMG models:
