Blue Origin Launches New Shepard in Successful Escape Test

5 2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 Prototype First Spy Photos: Will Take 4.0 V8 Past 550 HP

4 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL Facelift Spied in the US, Semi-Reveals Front End

3 2018 E-Class Coupe Spied Nearly Undisguised on Trailer in Germany

2 2019 Mercedes GLE-Class Winking at Us With Production Headlights

1 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS Spied Testing Together in Europe

More on this:

Mercedes-AMG A35/A40 Will Debut in Paris With 340 HP and 430 Nm

Mercedes spiced up the hyper hatch market quite a lot when it introduced its AMG-built 2-liter turbo in the A45. For an encore, the Germans are preparing a two-pronged attack against Audi and its S3/RS3 models. 4 photos AMG model will take on the Audi S3 with at least 300 horsepower, the rumors used to say. Both will also compete with a new 1 Series M Performance model that also uses a 2-liter.



But new information about the A40 just arrived today. In its fresh YouTube video, Auto Bild claims the baby hyper hatch will offer precisely 340 HP and 430 Nm of torque, impressive numbers to say the least. They're also so precide that they can't be false, right?



Those are amazing numbers for a four-cylinder. The BMW 3-liter engine offered on many larger cars also delivers 340 HP. And while the A40 is not relevant to our American readers because it's a hatchback, the GLA and CLA should receive similar powertrains. This should also be the only hybrid model in the segment, at least for now, as the



The fact that power will be sent to a 7-speed auto and front-biased AWD system should come as no surprise. Another source adds even more info here.



So is it called the A35 or the A40? We don't know, but Greuel revealed there would be A45 and A45 S models above that. These would make over 400 horsepower, sourced using both an electric motor and an electric turbocharger.



However, these models will take until 2019 to be completed.



The entry-levelmodel will take on the Audi S3 with at least 300 horsepower, the rumors used to say. Both will also compete with a new 1 Series M Performance model that also uses a 2-liter.But new information about the A40 just arrived today. In its fresh YouTube video, Auto Bild claims the baby hyper hatch will offer precisely 340and 430 Nm of torque, impressive numbers to say the least. They're also so precide that they can't be false, right?Those are amazing numbers for a four-cylinder. The BMW 3-liter engine offered on many larger cars also delivers 340 HP. And while the A40 is not relevant to our American readers because it's a hatchback, the GLA and CLA should receive similar powertrains. This should also be the only hybrid model in the segment, at least for now, as the VW Golf R is apparently also going green next generation.The fact that power will be sent to a 7-speed auto and front-biasedsystem should come as no surprise. Another source adds even more info here. Indian Autos Blog spoke to Dominik Greuel, Senior Manager Marketing Communications at Mercedes-AMG, who revealed that both the A-Class sedan and a hot A35 model will be shown at the Paris Motor Show a few months from now.So is it called the A35 or the A40? We don't know, but Greuel revealed there would be A45 and A45 S models above that. These would make over 400 horsepower, sourced using both an electric motor and an electric turbocharger.However, these models will take until 2019 to be completed.