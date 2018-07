Mercedes-AMG A35/A40 Will Debut in Paris With 340 HP and 430 Nm

AMG

HP

AWD

The entry-levelmodel will take on the Audi S3 with at least 300 horsepower, the rumors used to say. Both will also compete with a new 1 Series M Performance model that also uses a 2-liter.But new information about the A40 just arrived today. In its fresh YouTube video, Auto Bild claims the baby hyper hatch will offer precisely 340and 430 Nm of torque, impressive numbers to say the least. They're also so precide that they can't be false, right?Those are amazing numbers for a four-cylinder. The BMW 3-liter engine offered on many larger cars also delivers 340 HP. And while the A40 is not relevant to our American readers because it's a hatchback, the GLA and CLA should receive similar powertrains. This should also be the only hybrid model in the segment, at least for now, as the VW Golf R is apparently also going green next generation.The fact that power will be sent to a 7-speed auto and front-biasedsystem should come as no surprise. Another source adds even more info here. Indian Autos Blog spoke to Dominik Greuel, Senior Manager Marketing Communications at Mercedes-AMG, who revealed that both the A-Class sedan and a hot A35 model will be shown at the Paris Motor Show a few months from now.So is it called the A35 or the A40? We don't know, but Greuel revealed there would be A45 and A45 S models above that. These would make over 400 horsepower, sourced using both an electric motor and an electric turbocharger.However, these models will take until 2019 to be completed.