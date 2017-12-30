autoevolution
 

2019 Hyundai Veloster Teased Once Again Ahead Of 2018 NAIAS Debut

30 Dec 2017, 17:54 UTC ·
by
Ah, the Veloster! At one point in time, it was the most youthful nameplate in the Hyundai lineup, and with a turbocharged engine under the hood, it was a good-performing car as well. However, the passing of time and the arrival of the i30 N hot hatchback made the Veloster irrelevant, which is why a new generation will prove itself worthy in this dog-eat-dog world.
The target audience for the 2019 Hyundai Veloster is all the more obvious once you learn the name of the marketing campaign the automaker is running in South Korea: Live Loud. The fact that the car is dressed in LEDs in the latest teaser video is also a nod to the millennial lifestyle, but most importantly, the sporty hatchback sounds good at wide open throttle.

In keeping with the first-generation Veloster, the new kid on the block features the trademark centrally-mounted dual exhaust system. LED headlights, a sharper front bumper, and rear aerodynamic diffuser are on the menu as well. As far as the interior design is concerned, the Hyundai i30-inspired dashboard is furthered by features such as a head-up display.

Two engines and two transmissions will be available at launch, namely the Gamma family 1.4- and 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder plants, a six-speed manual, and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The 1.6 features an overboost function that improves torque from 2,000 up to 4,000 rpm. The Veloster N, meanwhile, will likely match the performance specifications of the i30 N, electronically controlled limited-slip differential included.

Even the entry-level engine will be complemented by disc brakes on all four corners and an aluminum-intensive multi-link suspension at the rear axle. All things considered, Hyundai pulled every trick in the book to ensure the Veloster is as good as it can be, even the average-Joe model.

Scheduled to go official in January at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, the second-gen Veloster will start production in Ulsan, South Korea, in the first half of the year. The U.S.-spec Veloster will arrive at dealers in the fall.

