At $24,950, The New Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Undercuts Toyota's Prius Prime

25 Dec 2017, 13:47 UTC ·
Here’s a rule of thumb: plug-in hybrids are more expensive than regular hybrids, and to some extent, more complex and heavier. The bigger battery, however, makes the pricing difference worth it thanks to many more all-electric miles, and Hyundai is aware of this aspect all too well.
Following in the footsteps of the $22,200 Hybrid and $29,500 Electric, the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid joins the U.S. lineup of the South Korean automaker at $24,950. Most importantly, it’s $2,150 less than the Toyota Prius Prime, therefore making it more compelling for customers who care about value.

Wanna talk specs? The EPA-rated electric range, coming courtesy of an 8.9-kWh battery, is 29 miles on the combined cycle. The Prius Prime, by comparison, squeezes out 25 miles from an 8.8-kWh battery. The total driving range also favors the Hyundai (650 vs. 640 miles), though the MPGe rating puts the Toyota ahead of the newcomer at 133 compared to 119 MPGe.

From a thinking man’s point of view, the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid makes sense a lot. And even if you’re prepared to spend $28,300 for the range-topping Limited trim level, it’s still a lot of car and a lot of efficiency for the money. Better still, Hyundai did the transmission right for this model.

Instead of an eCVT as you’ll find in most hybridized Toyota models, the Ioniq (and equivalent Kia Niro) is equipped with a dual-clutch transmission. You know, the sort of gearbox with actual forward gears, which the driver can select to aid with engine braking and the sort. Not only does the DCT make the Ioniq feel more car-like than a continuously variable transmission, but it’s also seamless as far as shifting is concerned.

Want an even better argument why Hyundai outdid Toyota as its own game? The Prius Prime seats four instead of five people. Then there’s the condensed cargo space: 19.8 cubic feet compared to 23.8 for the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid.
