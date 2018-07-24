NASA Working on Robots Capable of Fixing Satellites in Space

2019 Honda Civic Type R Shows Up on Nurburgring, Could Be New Touring Version

When you mention the name of the Honda Civic Type R, front-wheel-drive production car track records and affordable fun are the first things that come to mind. However, the Japanese automaker isn't resting on its laurels, with its engineers currently working to take things even further. 7 photos



It all started with Hideki Matsumoto, Civic chief engineer, explaining that the company was considering new versions of the machine. The beans were spilled last year, with the engineer explaining that the company was considering two main options.



The first involved an even more powerful version, which, of course, could require all-wheel-drive, since the



As for the second version, this would involve a softer setup that should allow a performance Civic to appeal to a wider audience. And yes, this idea seems to make for a more viable proposal.



Of course,



Meanwhile, we'll remind you that the hot hatch has recently set a new lap record at the Estoril circuit in Portugal - you'll be able to check out the stunt in the second video below (the clip on the right).



The spicy compact was manhandled by Tiago Monteiro, who's no stranger to the chassis, since we're talking about a Honda WTCR (World Touring Car Cup) driver. We'll remind you that the Civic Type R's trophy cabinet also includes the Uk's Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.



