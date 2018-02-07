2019 Ford Ranger Raptor Makes Brief Online Debut Looking Mean and Sexy

If there's one pickup truck that manages to look even more dynamic than the Ford F-150 Raptor
then it has to be the 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
. Cannibalism? Not really, no, just two similar vehicles operating in two very different segments.
6 photos
The Ranger is currently missing from the U.S. market, which is a bit odd considering other brands are present with models fitting within the same size brackets, but we're not here to discuss the Blue Oval's marketing decisions. Particularly since the Detroit-based company might be determined to put an end to this situation next year, a decision which should include the Raptor model as well.
The pickup truck we're looking at here isn't the U.S.-spec version (the launch took place in Thailand), though we don't see why it should have to go through too many changes - apart, of course, from the right-hand-side placement of the steering wheel.
One other thing the U.S.-bound Ranger Raptor won't carry over from this particular model is its engine. As it stands, the Raptor uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder twin-turbocharged diesel generating 210 hp and a whopping 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. Those are glorious numbers for a diesel engine that size and should be enough to make the Ranger
Raptor quite zippy.
Thanks to its four-wheel-drive system, it'll also be able to carry its speed over any reasonable kind of surface, helped by a reinforced suspension and BFGoodrich all-terrain tires. The transmission equipped is the ten-speed automatic that should make the most of the available grunt.
The cabin features a largely standard dashboard, with only the seats standing out as they offer significantly more lateral support. We also get to see fabric mats which might give the interior a more premium feel, but that will quickly change once they get all muddy. It's rubber all the way for any pickup.
Ford
developed the Ranger Raptor in Australia, which is going to be the new model's main market for now, together with the rest of the countries in the Asia Pacific region. Ford should make more details available shortly, but don't expect any official announcement over its plans in the States.
Editor's note:
We're sure Ford could sell a few thousands of them in the U.S. based strictly on these photos